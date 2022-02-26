Nobody? Falcons Free Agents Missing in PFN Top 50?

The Falcons have some tough free-agent decisions to make this offseason, and PFN may have made them even harder

The Atlanta Falcons didn't impress many in 2021 with a 7-10 mark and missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season. But there are still some bright spots on the roster, and the Falcons brass will have to decide which players are keepers and which are expendable as the team rebuilds.

And it all starts when NFL free agency begins at 3 p.m. on March 16. The Falcons will have to make some decisions regarding their own before venturing out on the open market, and a short list of Atlanta free agents include Dante Fowler, Jr., Matt Gano, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Lee Smith.

The gang over at Pro Football Network released their list of the top 50 NFL free agents, and all 28 pending free agents from the Falcons are missing from the list.

That doesn't mean that Atlanta shouldn't be focused on keeping some of their own around, especially with a surprise performer like Patterson in the mix. After being thought of as a player who could shine on special teams and perform fill-in work from time to time, Patterson proved the critics wrong and became one of the best players on the team. He even made the PFF Top 101 Players from 2021 list.

With just one receiver under contract for the Falcons heading into 2022, Atlanta has four wideouts ready to hit the free-agent market in Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake, Russell Gage, and Olamide Zaccheaus.

One player the Falcons need to consider hard is defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. The No. 3 overall pick in 2015 has started just 19 games for the Falcons since signing a three-year, $45 million deal with Atlanta in March of 2020, and was cut by the team on Feb. 16 after two disappointing years with the Falcons where he posted just 7.5 sacks and 59. Fowler Jr. recorded 11.5 sacks and 58 tackles his last season with the Rams in 2019.

Does Atlanta thinks he has anything left? If so, could be brought back at a much-reduced salary? Or have they tired of his under-performance?

In one sense, the "zero'' ranked free agents mean Atlanta isn't losing much. But it also speaks to some voids on the roster now - and maybe in 2022?