Jaguars Sign Foye Oluokun; Is Georgia's Nakobe Dean Falcons Draft Replacement?

With Foye Oluokun leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars, could the add Georgia's Nakobe Dean up the middle?

The Atlanta Falcons likely knew that linebacker Foye Oluokun was going to command a market this offseason. In the end, he took the money and ran right to the AFC to join quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with Oluokun, according to NFL Network. It's expected to be a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with $28 million guaranteed. Last year, Oluokun led the NFL in tackles, recording career-best 192 total tackles to go along with three interceptions and two sacks.

With Oluokun gone, does linebacker now become a priority for Atlanta in the first round? That will all be based off Falcons' general manager Terry Fontoent's big board and his "best player available" approach. One option that could be at the top of list would be Georgia's Nakobe Dean, who is projected to be one of the first players selected at the position.

A heat-seeking missile and leader of Dan Lanning's defense, Dean excelled in his final season with the Bulldogs. Helping Georgia win its first national title since 1981, the junior tallied 72 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass deflections and two interceptions.

Dean, 21, has been mocked most between the 15-25 range prior to the NFL's Scouting Combine. He did not test in Indianapolis, electing to wait and run drills at UGA's Pro Day on March 16.

The Falcons, who currently own the No. 8 in April's draft, seem to be contemplating a multitude of options when on the clock. Atlanta finished dead last in sacks with 18 under defensive coordinator Dean Pees' play design. The Falcons also allowed 40 sacks to 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan, making offensive line as need as well.

If Dean were to be the pick early, he would have to impress out the gate in Athens the Georgia's Pro Day. In any trade back scenario, he would certainly be one of the top players considered due to positional need and ties perhaps fandom among fans.

Atlanta currently has Deion Jones under contract though the 2023 season. He is owed $20 million and isn't expected to be moved this offseason, keeping the linebacker role lower down on the totem pole for now.

The 2022 linebacker class is expected to have immediate contributors on both Days 2 and 3 as well. Atlanta, who owns three picks in the top 60, could target another position early and add a linebacker with one of its second-round selections.

The Falcons-Bulldogs connection could also include other Georgia linebackers in the class should Atlanta pass on Dean. Both Channing Tindall and Quay Walker are expected to be selected on Day 2 and could very well options for Fontenot at either picks No. 43, No. 58 or No. 74.

All three Georgia players very well could be Oluokun's replacement. It all matters based off Fontenot's big board.