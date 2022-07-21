Skip to main content

Falcons Icon Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Salary to Jackson State

Deion Sanders is once again coming through in the clutch.

Prime Time is about to give a lot of dimes back to the school that employs him.

Atlanta Falcons legend-turned-Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is spearheading an effort to get the Tigers' renovated football facility up and running by the time their athletes report early next month. To that end, Sanders has pledged half of his $300,000 yearly base salary to assist ... and hinted that his original contribution might only be the beginning.

Sanders' donation appears on Instagram in a video shared by Thee Pregame Show. The post depicts Sanders touring the unfinished facility with business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini, who challenges the head coach to put up a quarter of his (and, by association, her salary) to pull off the project in time.

Sanders decides to up the ante.

"I'll put a little more on that, to get this done for these kids," Sanders declares. "Now you've got me hyped! ... I'll put half on it. We're getting this done If you don't believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts!"

The rise of a new, high-profile facility is the latest sign of the positive changes that the third-year head coach Sanders has brought to the Jackson State football program. Under Sanders' watch, the Tigers have earned a 15-5 record, including a program-best 11 wins last season. Coming through in the clutch is nothing new for Sanders, who spent five seasons of a 14-year NFL career with the Falcons. Sanders' work has attracted national attention, as recording artist and philanthropist Diddy previously donated $1 million to his cause earlier this year.

Jackson State opens its 2022 season against Florida A&M in Miami on Sept. 4. 

