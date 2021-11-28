Falcons WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Scores 2 Early TDs vs. Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson missed most of the last two games with an ankle injury he picked up against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

But Patterson is active for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars today, and man, is he active.

He scored an early TD on the ground ...

And then did it again ...

And Atlanta has a 14-0 lead to open the game.

Patterson left that Dallas game in the second quarter, and the Falcons haven't scored a point in the six-plus quarters since.

CP just fixed that.

Patterson was a game-time decision last Thursday night against the Patriots, but that decision went against Atlanta. The hope was that 10 days between games would be ample time to get Patterson ready for today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that hope hasn't become a reality yet.

The Falcons are willing to be very cautious with the health of their star player. But he's a go. ... and at this moment has eight carries for 84 yards.

Despite missing a game and a half, Patterson is still the Falcons' leader in rushing yards and touchdowns as well as receiving touchdowns.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was a surprise addition to the Falcons injury report. He aggravated a shoulder and was limited in practice on Friday. Like Patterson, Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

The Falcons kicked off at 1 p.m. today at the Jaguars and were two-point favorites on the road.

The 4-6 Falcons need the win to keep their flickering playoff chances alive, but will be vulnerable to an upset to the 2-8 Jaguars if their top offensive playmaker is unavailable.