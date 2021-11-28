Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Scores 2 Early TDs vs. Jaguars

    The latest on Atlanta Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson
    Author:

    Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson missed most of the last two games with an ankle injury he picked up against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

    But Patterson is active for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars today, and man, is he active.

    He scored an early TD on the ground ...

    And then did it again ...

    And Atlanta has a 14-0 lead to open the game.

    Patterson left that Dallas game in the second quarter, and the Falcons haven't scored a point in the six-plus quarters since.

    CP just fixed that.

    Patterson was a game-time decision last Thursday night against the Patriots, but that decision went against Atlanta. The hope was that 10 days between games would be ample time to get Patterson ready for today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that hope hasn't become a reality yet.

    The Falcons are willing to be very cautious with the health of their star player. But he's a go. ... and at this moment has eight carries for 84 yards.

    Despite missing a game and a half, Patterson is still the Falcons' leader in rushing yards and touchdowns as well as receiving touchdowns.

    Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was a surprise addition to the Falcons injury report. He aggravated a shoulder and was limited in practice on Friday. Like Patterson, Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

    Recommended Articles

    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jets
    Play

    Falcons WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Scores 2 Early TDs vs. Jaguars

    NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has reported the latest on Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson injury news for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    1 minute ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Panthers
    Play

    Cordarrelle Patterson active against Jaguars

    After missing Week 11, running back Cordarrelle Patterson will play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    1 hour ago
    kyle urb
    Play

    Did Jags Coach Urban Meyer Try to Get Kyle Pitts?

    Urban Meyer isn't dwelling on the past. Nor is Kyle Pitts. But hey, a guy can dream, can't he?

    3 hours ago

    The Falcons kicked off at 1 p.m. today at the Jaguars and were two-point favorites on the road.

    The 4-6 Falcons need the win to keep their flickering playoff chances alive, but will be vulnerable to an upset to the 2-8 Jaguars if their top offensive playmaker is unavailable. 

    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jets
    News

    Falcons WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Scores 2 Early TDs vs. Jaguars

    1 minute ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Panthers
    News

    Cordarrelle Patterson active against Jaguars

    1 hour ago
    kyle urb
    News

    Did Jags Coach Urban Meyer Try to Get Kyle Pitts?

    3 hours ago
    Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Why Has Jalen Mayfield Struggled?

    Nov 27, 2021
    ryan josh allen
    News

    Falcons at Jaguars GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Get Dig of Hole?

    Nov 27, 2021
    cord deion
    News

    Falcons vs. Jaguars Injury Report is more Bad News

    Nov 26, 2021
    Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
    News

    Rookie Kyle Pitts to the Pro Bowl?

    Nov 26, 2021
    Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Update; Getting Closer?

    Nov 24, 2021