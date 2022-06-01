Skip to main content

Recently Cut Falcons DL John Cominsky Popular on Waiver Wire

A number of teams put in a claim for the former Falcons defensive lineman.

The Detroit Lions were claimed Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman John Cominsky off waivers Tuesday, beating out seven teams in the process to acquire.

Given that the Lions had one of the league's worst records last season, they were extremely high on the waiver priority.

According to ESPN, the Lions beat out seven other teams to claim him. Those who put in an unsuccessful claim were the Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals.

Cominsky was drafted in the fourth round by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played sparingly as a rookie in 2019, but was a legitimate part of the pass rush rotation in 2020. He played in 13 of 16 games, starting one of them and recovered a fumble.

In 2020, Cominsky played in 44 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but that playing time decreased heavily in 2021. Cominsky played in just four games, logging 13 snaps on defense and spending most weeks as a healthy scratch.

Cominsky, who turns 27 this November, is still very young and in the final year of his rookie deal, prompting a team like the Lions to give him a shot heading into training camp.

As for the Falcons, the team will look to replace Cominsky's production with some younger faces, including rookie pass rushers Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone. They will be joined in the defensive line rotation with veterans Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson and Ta'Quon Graham.

With Cominsky no longer in Atlanta, the only rookies from the 2019 draft class that are still on the roster are fifth-round running back Qadree Ollison and first-round offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary.

