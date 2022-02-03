Atlanta DE Kingsley Enagbare Would 'Love' to be Drafted by Falcons

We know that GM Terry Fontenot seems to be attracted to Senior Bowl talent. And now we know the 6-4, 265-pound Enagbare might be attracted to his native Atlanta.

Kingsley Enagbare is a top-50 prospect in this NFL Draft.

He's an edge rusher.

And he's an Atlanta native who reportedly says he'd "love'' to play here.

That's a fit.

Enagbare shared that thought with The Falcoholic while the versatile defensive end from South Carolina (and Hapeville Charter Academy in Atlanta) is working his way through this week's Senior Bowl in Mobile.

The Falcons have a desperate need in this area as they recorded a league-low 18 sacks. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees might be clever and creative ... but this roster needs help.

Enagbare recorded 15 sacks during four years as a starter, but his projection is about more than numbers. Our buddy Dane Brugler of The Athletic believes Enagbare is on the rise.

Writes Dane: “Enagbare is the type of pass rusher who won’t impress in the 40-yard dash, but his short-area quickness and length (almost 35-inch arms) are why he has such a high win percentage as a pass rusher. His pass-rush set-up is improving and scouts appreciate his ability to convert speed to power and stay balanced through contact.”

Brugler has Enagbare ranked 50th in his top 50 players for the 2022 NFL Draft class. That of course puts the Gamecocks standout right there in the second round of April's selection process.

We know that GM Terry Fontenot seems to be attracted to Senior Bowl talent. And now we know the 6-4, 265-pound Enagbare might be attracted to his native Atlanta.