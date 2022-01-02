Falcons Rookie TE Kyle Pitts Makes History at Bills - But is He Hurt?

Kyle Pitts continues to impress as the Atlanta Falcons' go-to target. On Sunday in Orchard Park, he made history with the team.

During the second quarter, Pitts was targeted for a 61-yard reception from Matt Ryan, setting Atlanta (7-8) up inside the Bills' 20. That reception pushed Pitts over the edge for the most receiving yards by a rookie in franchise history.

The record initially was set by former Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones in 2011, who tallied 959 yards in 13 games. The Falcons would later score on a 2-yard touchdown run by Mike Davis to make it 14-12 against Buffalo.

Atlanta leads 15-14 at halftime, but Pitts is now also dealing with what could be a hamstring issue.

Pitts, the team's first-round pick from Florida, has become a staple of the passing attack for Atlanta since the departure of wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Currently, he's averaging over 15 yards per catch on 66 receptions.

The 61-yard catch moves Pitts closer to passing Mike Ditka's rookie record for receiving yards for a tight end (1,076) set in 1961. The record has been attached to Pitts' name since coming out of Gainesville, in large part due to his work as a route-runner in college.

Last week, Pitts became the only rookie tight end in league history with 60-plus receptions and 900 yards in a 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions. Pitts was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as one of two tight ends making the cut.

Currently, Pitts ranks third among tight ends in receiving yards, trailing Baltimore's Mark Andrews and Kansas City's Travis Kelce.

The Falcons will begin the second half on defense.