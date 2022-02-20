Calvin Ridley? Frank Darby? Where Will Falcons Find WR Help?

It's possible the Atlanta Falcons can find answers at receiver on their current roster

With the loss of wideouts Julio Jones (traded to Tennessee) and Calvin Ridley (non-football injury list), the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 lacked receiving playmakers and pass-catching depth.

The team saw rookies help the club in somewhat significant roles last season, such as the No. 4 overall pick tight end Kyle Pitts (Florida), who contributed 1,026 yards with 68 catches and one touchdown. But the Falcons drafted another pass-catcher in the 2021 NFL Draft and took Frank Darby (Arizona State) in the sixth round.

Sixth-round picks aren't often expected to contribute in year one, and that was the case with Darby, who ran only four routes all season and was targeted just four times with one catch. Darby is also the only Falcons receiver who finished last season on the 53-man roster and who is under contract for 2022.

The receiver room was at one time crowded with free agents Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, and Christian Blake, as well as Ridley, but now there could be plenty of opportunity for Darby.

When Ridley left the team on Halloween to focus on personal matters, Darby began getting much more work in practice. And while that additional practice time didn't immediately translate to playing time, it did give Darby one crucial thing he was lacking before ... on-field work with quarterback Matt Ryan.

It also helped Darby gain confidence.

He's had a season to observe how teammates prepare, practice, take care of their bodies, and he's absorbed all of that. And now, with the wide receiver room empty at this point, except for him, there could be an opportunity.

Recently-departed receivers coach Dave Brock gave Darby a verbal shot in the arm.

Darby told ESPN recently, “[Falcons receivers] coach [Dave] Brock explained to me that there’s people you probably won’t even know that’s decision-makers that’s out there. You don’t even know ‘em, Frank,” Darby said. “It was just like once he said to me, ‘Frank, be on top of your game every day. Go out there and do everything that you need to do at a high level and sooner or later your name will be called and you just got to be ready to go.’"