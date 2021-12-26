Falcons Pitts Carving Place in NFL History Books

Atlanta Falcons tight end is on the verge of surpassing the first TE to enter the HOF

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is inching ever closer to a legend's rookie record at the position after today's 20-16 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Hall of Famer Mike Ditka set the record for most receiving yards (1,076) by a tight end in 1961 in just 14 games played in an era where passing the football consistently was unheard of.

Considering that the Falcons have played 15 games this season and Pitts is already at 941 receiving yards with two games left to play, it is reasonable to believe that the former Florida Gator will be the new record holder by season's end.

Despite only being targeted six times today, Pitts hauled in every one of those targets. On one of those receptions, he made a challenging catch look routine as if he was already at an elite level with some of the best players at the position in NFL history.

As if Pro Bowl honors weren't enough for the Atlanta rookie, he was the driving force in the team's win which now gives Arthur Smith's squad a 7-8 record as they are still amid playoff contention in the NFC.

Next week, the Dirty Birds will travel to face the Bills in Buffalo, New York. At this time of year, the weather conditions are unstable on the Great Lakes. Still, a favorable forecast (No precipitation or high winds) would benefit Kyle's quest in breaking Ditka's record.

For the team's finale, they will be at home versus the New Orleans Saints, who have been playing much better on defense since the two teams' first meeting this season.

However, both teams are ranked in the top 10 for stopping opposing tight ends in yardage. Regardless, 127 yards in two contests is attainable for the Falcons standout tight end. Look for him to make the most of his opportunities in the next two weeks, as he has all season.