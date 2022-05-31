'My Head's Spinning!' New WR Reacts to Falcons / Raiders Trade
The Atlanta Falcons made some much-needed improvements to their once subpar wide receiving corps.
The Falcons used their top selection in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 8 overall) on Drake London from USC. A few weeks later, Atlanta made a move to acquire veteran wideout, Bryan Edwards, from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection.
Edwards is excited about the new opportunity he has with the Falcons. But it is safe to say that the deal that sent Edwards to Atlanta was a bit of a surprise.
"I did not know a trade was coming — it kind of caught me off guard," Edwards said when speaking to the media following voluntary OTAs on Thursday. "My head was spinning for a while. Once I grasped the idea I was coming back to the right side of the country, it felt good."
Edwards has the opportunity to be featured as the Falcons' second option in the passing game in 2022. Edwards caught 45 balls for 764 yards and four touchdowns in 28 career games with the Raiders. Las Vegas selected Edwards in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Falcons have lost a pair of talented wideouts in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL indefinitely suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley for illegal betting.
The Falcons are entering the 2022 campaign with modest expectations after replacing long-time franchise quarterback Matt Ryan with Marcus Mariota.