Falcons Legend Michael Vick vs. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Who's Better?

The debate has split Twitter in half.

Since his early playing days, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick has been dissected, studied and broken down on and off the field.

But now, an internet debate has people asking whether Vick was better than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

A tweet went viral on Sunday asking the social media world which quarterback they would prefer, Vick or Prescott. And the answers were surprisingly mixed.

Vick played for four teams from 2001 to 2015, missing two seasons for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

During his first six seasons in Atlanta, Vick compiled a 38-28-1 record, a 53.1 completion percentage, and threw for 11,505 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 52 interceptions.

Through six seasons, Prescott has a significantly better completion percentage at 66.6, 143 touchdown passes to 50 interceptions, and has thrown for 22,803 yards.

But for some reason, some NFL fans believe almost universally that Vick was the better quarterback. Vick does excel over Dak in at least one statistical category: rushing.

Vick was a trailblazer as a mobile quarterback, rushing for 3,859 in his first six years in the league, and set tons of records during his career. Dak has rushed for just 1,460 yards.

Their playoff records are similar, however, with Prescott at 1-3 so far, and Vick ending his career 2-3. Cowboys fans hope Prescott finishes his career with far more than Vick's two victories.

The comparisons will no doubt continue throughout Prescott's career, and there are far worse players to be compared to regarding football accomplishments than Vick.

But the debate will continue for years.

