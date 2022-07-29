Skip to main content

Falcons Madden Safety Ratings: Can Richie Grant Stand Out?

The second-year safety is eyeing an increased role in 2022.

If the Atlanta Falcons defense is going to improve in 2022, it will need a significant boost from second-year safety Richie Grant.

A 2021 second-round pick out of UCF, Grant played in 16 games during his rookie season, earning a large role on special teams and receiving incremental snaps with the defense. The 24-year-old ended the campaign with 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two passes defended.

While Grant didn't necessarily have the rookie season many expected after being a top-40 pick, Falcons coach Arthur Smith believes the former Knights star is on the exact path the team envisioned when they selected him. Now entering year two, Smith wants to see Grant force his way into a starting role.

"This year the objective for Richie now is to be an every-down starter at safety," Smith said during OTAs. "That doesn't mean he had a bad rookie year. Richie had an impact and he helped us. He developed the right way."

Grant saw action on the back end at safety in spurts but was forced to play nickel corner down the stretch after Isaiah Oliver went down to injury. For Grant, who's looking to make the common second-year jump, the Falcons will seek to get him in a defined role, presumably back at his natural position of safety.

Regardless, Grant has the talent and athleticism to be a versatile playmaker in Atlanta's secondary. Camp will reveal lots as to where he is in the process of reaching that status.

Madden recently released its ratings for its annual edition of the video game, and tabbed Grant with a 72 out of a possible 99, one point behind team leader Erik Harris at the safety position.

Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons safety ratings ...

Overall

Erik Harris: 73

Richie Grant: 72

Dean Marlowe: 71

Jaylinn Hawkins: 69

Teez Tabor: 67

Speed

Erik Harris: 90

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

t_bebbf34b4ee7499b9efa00e8c3a27c80_name_s3___ajc_arc_photo_integration_Freelancer_051422_FALCONS_PHOTO_14
Play

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Rookies See Increased Role on Day 2

The one-stop shop for Falcons training camp observations, notes and news all throughout the preseason.

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mariota Ridder
Play

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Marcus Mariota Sharp, OL Rotation Continues

The one-stop shop for Falcons training camp observations, notes and news all throughout the preseason.

By Daniel Flick5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_17408295
Play

Culture-Setter: Why Former First-Round LB Rashaan Evans Chose Falcons

After putting up career numbers with defensive coordinator Dean Pees, new Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans wanted similar results in a new city

By Cole Thompson6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Richie Grant: 87

Jaylinn Hawkins: 87

Teez Tabor: 86

Dean Marlowe: 84

Acceleration

Richie Grant: 92

Jaylinn Hawkins: 88

Teez Tabor: 89

Erik Harris: 85

Dean Marlowe: 85

Agility

Richie Grant: 89

Dean Marlowe: 83

Jaylinn Hawkins: 83

Teez Tabor: 82

Erik Harris: 80

t_bebbf34b4ee7499b9efa00e8c3a27c80_name_s3___ajc_arc_photo_integration_Freelancer_051422_FALCONS_PHOTO_14
News

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Rookies See Increased Role on Day 2

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
Mariota Ridder
News

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Marcus Mariota Sharp, OL Rotation Continues

By Daniel Flick5 hours ago
USATSI_17408295
News

Culture-Setter: Why Former First-Round LB Rashaan Evans Chose Falcons

By Cole Thompson6 hours ago
Dee Ford
News

49ers Cut LB Dee Ford; Falcons Interested?

By Daniel Flick21 hours ago
Todd McClure
News

Falcons Legend Named to Ring of Honor; Ex Packers Safety Signed, TE Cut

By Falcon Report Staff22 hours ago
Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons
News

Who's Falcons 'Secret Superstar'?

By Daniel FlickJul 28, 2022 1:30 PM EDT
marlon
News

Falcons Madden DL Ratings: Who Should Start Opposite Grady Jarrett?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 28, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
ridder mariota
News

No QB Controversy Here: Falcons Name Week 1 Starter

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel FlickJul 28, 2022 7:00 AM EDT