Falcons Madden Safety Ratings: Can Richie Grant Stand Out?

If the Atlanta Falcons defense is going to improve in 2022, it will need a significant boost from second-year safety Richie Grant.

A 2021 second-round pick out of UCF, Grant played in 16 games during his rookie season, earning a large role on special teams and receiving incremental snaps with the defense. The 24-year-old ended the campaign with 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two passes defended.

While Grant didn't necessarily have the rookie season many expected after being a top-40 pick, Falcons coach Arthur Smith believes the former Knights star is on the exact path the team envisioned when they selected him. Now entering year two, Smith wants to see Grant force his way into a starting role.

"This year the objective for Richie now is to be an every-down starter at safety," Smith said during OTAs. "That doesn't mean he had a bad rookie year. Richie had an impact and he helped us. He developed the right way."

Grant saw action on the back end at safety in spurts but was forced to play nickel corner down the stretch after Isaiah Oliver went down to injury. For Grant, who's looking to make the common second-year jump, the Falcons will seek to get him in a defined role, presumably back at his natural position of safety.

Regardless, Grant has the talent and athleticism to be a versatile playmaker in Atlanta's secondary. Camp will reveal lots as to where he is in the process of reaching that status.

Madden recently released its ratings for its annual edition of the video game, and tabbed Grant with a 72 out of a possible 99, one point behind team leader Erik Harris at the safety position.

Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons safety ratings ...

Overall

Erik Harris: 73

Richie Grant: 72

Dean Marlowe: 71

Jaylinn Hawkins: 69

Teez Tabor: 67

Speed

Erik Harris: 90

Richie Grant: 87

Jaylinn Hawkins: 87

Teez Tabor: 86

Dean Marlowe: 84

Acceleration

Richie Grant: 92

Jaylinn Hawkins: 88

Teez Tabor: 89

Erik Harris: 85

Dean Marlowe: 85

Agility

Richie Grant: 89

Dean Marlowe: 83

Jaylinn Hawkins: 83

Teez Tabor: 82

Erik Harris: 80