Skip to main content

Tom Brady & Ben Roethlisberger Retire: History For Falcons Matt Ryan?

Roethlisburger's fifth all-time career passing mark is within reach for Ryan

Long-time Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement after the 2021 NFL season, ending an 18-year run as the signal-caller in Pittsburgh. … with the legendary Tom Brady apparently doing the same at the end of the week.

Brady’s legend is unlikely to be matched. But how about Big Ben’s?

Roethlisberger entered the NFL as the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft, four full seasons ahead of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who was the third overall pick in 2008.

But statistically, their career trajectories have been very similar, with one glaring exception: Super Bowls. Roethlisberger, of course, has two in Pittsburgh, while Ryan has none for Atlanta.

But that doesn't mean success hasn't come in other areas for Ryan. With Roethlisberger's retirement, Ryan can now inch his way up just a bit higher in one important NFL records category: career passing yards.

Recommended Articles

B76B6DE2-A5DF-4455-A803-310109F0824A
Play

Brady & Ben Retire: History For Falcons Matt Ryan?

Roethlisburger's fifth all-time career passing mark is within reach for Ryan

26 seconds ago
26 seconds ago
brady bucs
Play

Legend Tom Brady Makes ‘Official’ Final Call on Retirement

This certainly changes the landscape of the Atlanta Falcons’ competition in the NFC South and of course the landscape of the entire NFL.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
calvin miami
Play

Falcons Trade Rumors: Did Calvin Ridley Just Name His Future Team?

Is Ridley - who grew up in Florida - plotting a move to the Miami Dolphins?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Roethlisberger cannot add to his total of 64,085, and cannot better his position at fifth all-time in that category. Ryan, on the other hand, currently sits at eighth with 59,735. With Dan Marino in seventh and Philip Rivers at sixth, fifth place is well within reach for Ryan.

RANKPLAYERYARDS

1

Tom Brady

84,520

2

Drew Brees

80,385

3

Peyton Manning

71,940

4

Brett Favre

71,838

5

Ben Roethlisberger

64,085

6

Philip Rivers

63,440

7

Dan Marino

61,361

8

Matt Ryan

59,735

9

Eli Manning

57,023

Some quick math will tell you Ryan is just 4,351 yards from fifth place. In the last 10 seasons, Ryan has hit 4,351 yards passing eight times and failed to hit the 4,000 yards mark only once, in coach Arthur Smith's first season, when the entire offense struggled.

So a bounceback year where Ryan eclipses that mark is certainly within reach, especially with improved offensive weapons.

Ryan might not win that elusive Super Bowl in 2022, and in that sense, he’s not Brady or Ben. buthe can take his place in history at the No. 5 spot in career passing yards with just an average season by his standards. And that's certainly something for the city of Atlanta to come together for. 

Matt Gono Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
10
Gallery
10 Images

B76B6DE2-A5DF-4455-A803-310109F0824A
News

Brady & Ben Retire: History For Falcons Matt Ryan?

26 seconds ago
brady bucs
News

Legend Tom Brady Makes ‘Official’ Final Call on Retirement

1 hour ago
calvin miami
News

Falcons Trade Rumors: Did Calvin Ridley Just Name His Future Team?

2 hours ago
matt malik atl
News

Falcons NFL Draft: Scouting ‘American’ QBs at Senior Bowl

3 hours ago
Sean Payton
News

How Sean Payton Departure Changes Falcons vs. Saints Rivalry

23 hours ago
Matt Gono Released by Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Cut Former Starting Lineman

23 hours ago
pitts atl 1
News

ESPN Rookie Rankings: Kyle Pitts and One That Got Away

Jan 28, 2022
corral ryan
News

New Matt in Town? Should Falcons Target QB Corral at No. 8?

Jan 27, 2022