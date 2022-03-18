Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson Trade: Falcons Move QB Matt Ryan Money Deadline

Atlanta seems to be do all it can to wait on a decision from Deshaun Watson.

It seems as though the Atlanta Falcons are buying time waiting for Deshaun Watson to make a decision. 

The Falcons have pushed back Ryan's $7.5 million roster bonus due date to Tuesday. It was initially due to him on Friday, but this gives the quarterback more time to go over potential trade options. This also give Atlanta time to wait on Watson's decision.

This is a decision that Ryan had to agree with before making the move official. This is an interesting development in the current situation between Atlanta and its quarterback. Ryan has been cooperative with the Falcons as they could be attempting to move on from their long-time signal caller.

Ryan was working to allow the Falcons to restructure his contract. This is a deal that did not go through - yet, anyway; Atlanta would save $15 million more against the cap if Ryan is traded rather than restructured.

Now, it is a waiting game on Watson. Both the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns were informed recently that they were out of the running. It seems as though two NFC South teams could be fighting for Watson -- the Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta met with Watson at team headquarters, which happens to near his hometown of Gainesville. The Falcons spoke to Watson about their vision of him as their franchise quarterback.

A decision from Deshaun Watson could be coming soon - there are reports that he is "torn'' and might take the weekend to decide. ... all of which means Matt Ryan might also be finding a new home soon.

