Falcons at Niners: Ryan & Playoffs - 'Are We Having Fun Yet?'

The Atlanta Falcons currently sit in the No. 10 slot in the NFC, needing to vault to the top seven to make the NFL playoffs.

Quarterback Matt Ryan - having been there and done that - gets it. And, it seems, he wants you, Falcons fans, to get it, too.

“Extending our opportunity to be relevant'' is what Atlanta has done by pushing its way to a 6-7 record, Ryan said as the team prepares to play at 7-6 San Francisco on Sunday. "I’m excited about that. It’s fun to be this time of the year, to be in games that matter and games that have consequences, and I’m excited for that opportunity.”

In other words: "Are we having fun yet?''

We are, because to the credit of Atlanta's new management, which vowed that this would be something more than just a "rebuilding year,'' the Falcons have battled through adversity to remain in the NFC playoff picture. They did so last week with a 29-21 road win over the Carolina Panthers. Now they go on the road again for a late-afternoon meeting with a club perched in front of them in the pecking order.

A loss will move them closer to being officially eliminated from playoff contention, and will maybe move GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith to concede that the Falcons are not good enough - a trigger to a coming rebuild, or at least, a "build.''

Ah, but a win? Success over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 would be a step toward legitimizing what Ryan thinks these Falcons might be.

“It’s very significant,” Ryan said. “For us as a team, they’re all going to be this way moving forward if we handle our business. We understand the position we’re in, but we also know, you can’t control the next three games. It’s really just about taking care of business this week.''

And isn't that part of the fun?