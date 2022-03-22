Skip to main content

Fond Farewell: Matt Ryan Gets Send-Off From NFC South Tormenter

Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan wished ex-Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan well on his way out of the NFC South

Matt Ryan is out of the NFC South after 14 seasons. Monday afternoon, the Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2022 third-round pick. 

Ryan finished his NFC South tenure with a record of 44-39. He posted winning records against the Carolina Panthers (18-10) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (16-12). But Ryan's lone issue in the division came against the New Orleans Saints. 

Ryan went 10-17 against the Falcons' biggest division rival. In 27 career games, Ryan did not have a problem going toe-to-toe with Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees. But his most significant challenge took place against Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan.   

Following Ryan's departure from the division, Jordan took to social media to wish his good friend well in Indianapolis. But Jordan was not timid in reminding the one-time league MVP winner how they are forever linked in NFL history. 

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan

Jordan sacked Ryan 23 times since joining New Orleans in 2011. According to Pro Football Focus, Jordan's sacks against Ryan are the most by a player against a quarterback in league history.

Jordan's best game against Ryan took place on Nov. 28, 2019. He helped the Saints take a 26-18 victory against the Falcons. New Orleans' defensive front sacked Ryan nine times in the win. Jordan accounted for four.

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan

A year later, Jordan and the Saints nearly replicated their performance in a 24-9 victory over the Falcons. New Orleans sacked Ryan eight times in the win, while Jordan contributed three.

Since playing the Saints every year since 2008, Ryan only avoided getting sacked in four career games. In total, the Saints recorded 68 sacks against Ryan.

