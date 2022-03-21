Hometown Hero: Will Falcons Target QB Draft Prospect Malik Willis?

After the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts, Atlanta could draft a quarterback with their first selection during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts Monday afternoon — marking the end of an era for the 36-year-old quarterback.

Ryan's departure from Atlanta came three days after the Falcons failed to trade for former Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Gainesville native burned the Falcons in the final hours Friday afternoon by waiving his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns.

The Falcons risked a lot in their attempt to land Watson. In fact, it's the primary reason Atlanta is departing from Ryan after 14 seasons. But after missing out on Watson, the Falcons have another opportunity to hold a homecoming by drafting Liberty's quarterback Malik Willis during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Willis is arguably the best prospect at his position. The Falcons interviewed Willis at the NFL Combine and are heavy favorites to select the Atlanta native with the No. 8 overall pick.

Growing up in Atlanta, Willis modeled his playing style after several Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. One of his most significant influences came from Falcons legend Michael Vick — hints his dual-threat capabilities.

Willis became a three-star recruit at Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. During his senior season in 2017, Willis capped off his high school career by throwing for 2,562 yards and rushing for 1,033 yards for 37 combined touchdowns.

Willis may be a project during his rookie season, and he could benefit from playing behind Marcus Mariota, who the Falcons signed to a two-year contract on Monday. But once Willis finds his niche in the league, he has the potential to become one of the NFL's premier talents at the position. The potential to become Ryan's successor.

Similar to their pursuit of Watson, the Falcons will have competition within their division if Willis becomes an option. The Carolina Panthers also interviewed Willis at the combine and currently hold the No. 6 selection during the draft.

So, if the Falcons want Willis, they need to be the ones who can prove they want him the most.