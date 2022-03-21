Skip to main content

Hometown Hero: Will Falcons Target QB Draft Prospect Malik Willis?

After the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts, Atlanta could draft a quarterback with their first selection during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts Monday afternoon — marking the end of an era for the 36-year-old quarterback. 

Ryan's departure from Atlanta came three days after the Falcons failed to trade for former Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Gainesville native burned the Falcons in the final hours Friday afternoon by waiving his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns. 

Matt Ryan Buffalo

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan vs Cowboys

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Matt Ryan

The Falcons risked a lot in their attempt to land Watson. In fact, it's the primary reason Atlanta is departing from Ryan after 14 seasons. But after missing out on Watson, the Falcons have another opportunity to hold a homecoming by drafting Liberty's quarterback Malik Willis during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Willis is arguably the best prospect at his position. The Falcons interviewed Willis at the NFL Combine and are heavy favorites to select the Atlanta native with the No. 8 overall pick.

1341554585.0

Malik Willis

GettyImages-1235740436-775x465

Malik Willis

maliksenior

Malik Willis

Growing up in Atlanta, Willis modeled his playing style after several Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. One of his most significant influences came from Falcons legend Michael Vick — hints his dual-threat capabilities.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17292923
Play

Falcons Visit With Pitt's Kenny Pickett: Matt Ryan's Successor?

The Falcons were in full attendance for Kenny Pickett's Pro Day at Pitt Monday

By Cole Thompson49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
NFL
Play

Kenny Pickett vs. Malik Willis: Who Should Falcons Draft?

Falcons could choose Matt Ryan successor at No. 8

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17442768
Play

Marcus Mariota Signs With Falcons After Matt Ryan Trade

Marcus Mariota is now expected to be a name to watch for with the Atlanta Falcons following the Matt Ryan trade

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Willis became a three-star recruit at Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. During his senior season in 2017, Willis capped off his high school career by throwing for 2,562 yards and rushing for 1,033 yards for 37 combined touchdowns.

Willis may be a project during his rookie season, and he could benefit from playing behind Marcus Mariota, who the Falcons signed to a two-year contract on Monday. But once Willis finds his niche in the league, he has the potential to become one of the NFL's premier talents at the position. The potential to become Ryan's successor. 

Similar to their pursuit of Watson, the Falcons will have competition within their division if Willis becomes an option. The Carolina Panthers also interviewed Willis at the combine and currently hold the No. 6 selection during the draft.

So, if the Falcons want Willis, they need to be the ones who can prove they want him the most.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_17292923
News

Falcons Visit With Pitt's Kenny Pickett: Matt Ryan's Successor?

By Cole Thompson49 minutes ago
NFL
News

Kenny Pickett vs. Malik Willis: Who Should Falcons Draft?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_17442768
News

Marcus Mariota Signs With Falcons After Matt Ryan Trade

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
MTg0OTY1NTgzMjk1NDg5MTQ0
News

Matt Ryan Traded to Colts: Could Falcons Target Taylor Heinicke?

By Greg Patuto1 hour ago
Matt Ryan in London
News

Matt Ryan Trade: Right Move for Falcons

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
jimmyfalcons
News

Falcons Trade Matt Ryan To Colts; Can Jimmy Garoppolo Replace?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
USATSI_17404614
News

Falcons Trade QB Matt Ryan To Indianapolis Colts

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
Matt Ryan on the Sidelines vs. New England Patriots
News

Atlanta BREAKING: Falcons End Relationship With Matt Ryan, Trade Him to Colts

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago