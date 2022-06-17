Falcons Stadium Named 2026 FIFA World Cup Site
The home of the Atlanta Falcons is also set to be home for one of the biggest sporting events in the world in four years' time.
On Thursday, it was announced that Mercedes-Benz Stadium would be one of 16 venues hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
For the first time in World Cup history, three countries will host the event together: Canada, the United States, and Mexico.
Here is a list of the FIFA World Cup sites:
Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston - Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Ma.)
Dallas - AT&T Stadium
Guadalajara - Estadio Akron
Houston - NRG Stadium
Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
New York City - MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco - Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Ca.)
Seattle - Lumen Field
Toronto - BMO Field
Vancouver - BC Place
This is the first time Atlanta has served as a World Cup site, as it was passed over when the United States hosted the 1994 edition of the tournament.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017 and the Falcons have played there ever since it opened. It also hosts Atlanta United FC during the Major League Soccer season and has proven to be an attendance success. Ever since its opening, Atlanta has led MLS in attendance each year and has become a major draw for the city.
Now, Atlanta opens its doors to the world in the summer of 2026.