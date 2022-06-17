Skip to main content

Falcons Stadium Named 2026 FIFA World Cup Site

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set to host some games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The home of the Atlanta Falcons is also set to be home for one of the biggest sporting events in the world in four years' time.

On Thursday, it was announced that Mercedes-Benz Stadium would be one of 16 venues hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For the first time in World Cup history, three countries will host the event together: Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Here is a list of the FIFA World Cup sites:

Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston - Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Ma.)

Dallas - AT&T Stadium

Guadalajara - Estadio Akron

Houston - NRG Stadium

Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kyle PItts vs. Lions
Play

Learning To Lead: Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Making Move in Year 2

After learning the offense in Year 1, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is looking to lead it in Year 2

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jadeveon Clowney
Play

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Almost Signed with Falcons

Clowney signed a one-year deal with Cleveland this offseason.

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
21 hours ago
JeremyMcNichols1
Play

Falcons Transactions: Atlanta Signs Two Linemen, Cut RB Jeremy McNichols

Atlanta has made its first transaction following the end of minicamp.

By Daniel Flick22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Mexico City - Estadio Azteca

Miami - Hard Rock Stadium

New York City - MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco - Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Ca.)

Seattle - Lumen Field

Toronto - BMO Field

Vancouver - BC Place

This is the first time Atlanta has served as a World Cup site, as it was passed over when the United States hosted the 1994 edition of the tournament.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017 and the Falcons have played there ever since it opened. It also hosts Atlanta United FC during the Major League Soccer season and has proven to be an attendance success. Ever since its opening, Atlanta has led MLS in attendance each year and has become a major draw for the city.

Now, Atlanta opens its doors to the world in the summer of 2026.

Kyle PItts vs. Lions
News

Learning To Lead: Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Making Move in Year 2

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
Jadeveon Clowney
News

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Almost Signed with Falcons

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
JeremyMcNichols1
News

Falcons Transactions: Atlanta Signs Two Linemen, Cut RB Jeremy McNichols

By Daniel Flick22 hours ago
Kyle Pitts
News

WATCH: Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts Makes Spectacular Catch

By Daniel FlickJun 16, 2022
653A1F74-8BB2-4A2A-BAB1-C84D3FCACAAC
News

Reconstructing Harry: Patriots WR May Be Falcons Fit at Tight End

By Mike D'AbateJun 16, 2022
t3ah9mhzv5nhuyjwv70g
News

NFL Tight End Rankings: Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Top 5?

By Kevin TameJun 15, 2022
usatsi_18360137
News

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder 'Light Years Ahead', Says Coach Arthur Smith

By Daniel FlickJun 15, 2022
Tyler Allgeier
News

'That's Really Who Tyler Is': Falcons RB Coach Praises Rookie Allgeier

By Ethan HurwitzJun 15, 2022