NFL Draft: Edge Rusher New Top Priority For Atlanta?
The Atlanta Falcons will enter the 2022 NFL Draft with many holes to fill. The question is, where does edge rusher fall on the list?
Aidan Hutchinson
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Travon Walker
Atlanta currently holds the 8th overall pick in the draft. They have not been linked to many defensive ends in what is a top-heavy bunch but it will be interesting to see how the front office reacts if one falls.
Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux have been viewed as the top-two edge rushers in the class and have a chance to be taken first overall. Travon Walker has climbed up draft boards in recent weeks and might also be off the board by No. 8.
In many mock drafts, Garrett Wilson is landing in Atlanta. The Falcons do not have many options on the outside and could use a No. 1 receiver. Wilson has all of the skills and has expectations of turning into a legitimate star at the next level. The Falcons could be intrigued by the thought of Wilson and Kyle Pitts in the same offense.
While it is expected that the top three edge rushers will be off the board by No. 8, the draft is unpredictable and one might fall.
Garrett Wilson
Kyle Pitts
Cordarrelle Patterson
If Walker falls to the Falcons, he could be the selection. Atlanta might decide to prioritize a game-changing pass rusher over a wide receiver. The quarterback is the most important position on a football team but a quality edge rusher is viewed as No. 2 by many.
The NFL Draft will take place April 28-30 in Cleveland.