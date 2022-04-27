Falcon Report Mock Draft: Atlanta Adds Playmaking WR, Potential Trade Up?

In Falcon Report's final first-round mock draft, Atlanta elects to address its receiver woes, but also adds a franchise piece late

It's finally time. Hours stand between the Jacksonville Jaguars making the first selection, thus setting the 2022 NFL Draft under way.

What the top 32 selections look like now will forever change by the time the 32nd pick is called. For the Atlanta Falcons, they're at the mercy of 23 other selections baring a trade up.

For now, he's our predictive final mock for the first round of the 2022 Draft and what we think Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot will do when on the clock at No. 8 — or perhaps later

Georgia's Travon Walker Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke has never shied away of betting on a player’s upside and potential. The potential of Walker becoming an All-Pro as versatile defensive lineman makes him this year’s top selection

2. Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

The Lions luck out and keep the Plymouth native home a little longer. Hutchinson has all the tools to be this year’s most NFL-ready pass rusher and an early Rookie of the Year favorite.

3. Houston Texans - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Texans coach Lovie Smith loves his cornerbacks and mentioned on more than one occasions where he would love to fix the position. Gardner has similar skills to that of Richard Sherman, making him Houston’s new lock down defender in the secondary.

4. New York Jets - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

The Jets need to upgrade their pass rush after finishing dead-last in total defense. After exploring trade options for Minnesota Vikings’ Danielle Hunter, New York finds a younger clone with Thibodeaux as its new star defensive end.

5. New York Giants - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

The Giants surprise everyone by taking Cross over the other two tackles. Arguably the most ready in terms of pass protection, Cross immediately is an upgrade at right tackle and should keep Daniel Jones upright in 2022.

6. Carolina Panthers - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Most have Carolina taking a quarterback, but Matt Rhule needs a veteran passer to save his job. Outside of adding a signal-caller, the Panthers need to upgrade at left tackle. The most well-rounded tackle in the class is Neal, making this pick easy.

7. New York Giants (VIA CHI) - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

This pick will likely be a hot trade destination for quarterback, but Stingley is too good to pass up after his pro day. He has all the tools to be a Stephon Gilmore-esque cornerback in the league and New York is looking to get younger at the position.

8. Atlanta Falcons - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

If Terry Fontenot follows the “best player available” approach, it’s either a defensive prospect or Wilson. Looking a the receiving options, the Falcons finds a Stefon Diggs-type as their new leading pass-catcher for Marcus Mariota

9. Seattle Seahawks (VIA DEN) - Ikem Ekwonu, OL, N.C. State

Quarterback is tempting, but with little to know experience on the offensive line, Seattle must upgrade its trenches. Ekwonu has been an All-ACC starter at offensive guard and an All-American at left tackle.

10. New York Jets (VIA SEA)- Drake London, WR, USC

Size or speed. That’s a question for Joe Douglas to answer at No. 10. While the speed of Jameson Williams is tempting, the Jets need a high volume red zone target. Few are as as dangerous in winning with size compared to London.

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton Florida State's Jermaine Johnson Alabama's Jameson Williams

11. Washington Commanders - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Take the best player, Washington. After letting go of Landon Collins in free agency, the Commanders find the hope heir apparent of Sean Taylor in Hamilton to fortify the defense.

12. Minnesota Vikings - Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

Offensively, Minnesota is content. Defensively, it needs work at every level of the field. A native of Eden Prairie, Johnson stays close to home, joining forces with Danielle Hunter as a 1-2 combination off the edge.

13. Houston Texans (VIA CLE) - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Building around Davis Mills is a priority for Houston this offseason. When healthy, Williams presents the most upside of any receiver in the class thanks to his catch radius and speed. The Texans add a home run threat in passing attack for the future.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

The Ravens haven’t had a dominant nose tackle since the days of Haloti Ngata. They add arguably the most dangerous run defender up the middle wit Davis, a 366-pound mack truck that moves like a defender weigh 200.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (Via IND) - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The loss of Steven Nelson might make adding a boundary cornerback a necessity for the Eagles. Booth plays a similar game to that of J.C. Jackson, finding most of his success in zone coverage and baiting quarterbacks into making mistakes.

16. New Orleans Saints (VIA PHI/MIA) - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The top two needs for New Orleans are receiver and offensive tackle. Olave is the most consistent receiver in the class, winning off route-running and separation to go along with speed. He becomes the safety net for the offense and a high-end running mate with Michael Thomas.

17. Los Angeles Chargers - Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Protecting Justin Herbert is the top priority for the Chargers. Penning is a mauler in the trenches, offering size and power in pass protection. He also might be the most-ready in terms of run blocking at his position.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (VIA NO) - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Contrary to public opinion, the Eagles need strength, not speed at receiver. Burks is physical at the line of scrimmage and wins due to violent playing style in space. He also provides the mobility aspect on jet sweeps and pitches.

19. New Orleans Saints - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Although the Saints could reach for a tackle, passing on a talent like Willis is too hard of a decision to make. It’s the best-case scenario for the Liberty passer; sit and learn under Jameis Winston, then start in 2023 as the franchise passer and long-term heir to Drew Brees.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Pittsburgh finds its heir to Ben Roethlisberger with the kid who called Heinz Field home in college. Pickett might be the most NFL-ready passer in the class thanks to his experience. He puts a short leash on Mitchell Trubisky and keeps the Steelers in contention.

Utah's Devin Lloyd Purdue's George Karlaftis Boston College's Zion Johnson

21. New England Patriots - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

The Patriots need to get faster on defense, primarily at linebacker. Lloyd is a thumper who can play all three downs and grow as a defender in coverage. Meet the Fred Warner of Bill Belichick’s defense.

22. Green Bay Packers (VIA LV) - George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Green Bay released Za'Darius Smith in the offseason after playing just two games in 2201. The Packers need a power rusher coming off the edge to pair with Preston Smith. Karlaftis fits the criteria.

23. Arizona Cardinals - Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

One way to make Kyler Murray happy is by upgrading his offensive line. Johnson can play both guard positions and center, making him a plug-and-play starter all across the interior trenches.

24. Dallas Cowboys - Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Making sure Dak Prescott has ample time to pass the football up the middle is essential for Dallas. Green has the most experience on the offensive line, playing four positions in college for the Aggies. Plug him in as Conner Williams' replacement.

25. Buffalo Bills - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Buffalo’s main defensive need might be finding a No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White. McDuffie is a smooth as they come and pass coverage, and loves to play physical against the run.

26. Tennessee Titans - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Even with the trade of Robert Woods, the Titans’ primary offensive need is a stable No. 2 receiver. Dotson wins based off route-running and excels after the catch when working in the slot.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

An underappreciated need for the Buccaneers, safety must be upgraded, especially on the back end. Cine is a rangy playmaker in space who could fill in nicely in Todd Bowles’ defensive look opposite Antoine Winfield Jr.

28. Green Bay Packers - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The Packers need a new number No. 1 receiver. Pickens is physical when it comes to run blocking and has an exceptional catch radius downfield. He can win at every level as the new top target for Aaron Rodgers.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (VIA MIA/SF) - Dax Hill, DB, Michigan

Adding in Justin Reid helps, but Kansas City needs a do-it-all defensive back to play that Tyrann Mathieu role. Hill can play four different defensive back positions and mirrored his game after the Honey Badger at Michigan.

30. Kansas City Chiefs - Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

Last season, Kansas City bolstered its offensive trenches. This time, it’s defense. Wyatt fits in well for the 3-4 defensive look and offers speed opposite Chris Jones in a five-man rushing attack.

Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder

31. Cincinnati Bengals - Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

The Bengals allowed Joe Burrow to be sacked a Super Bowl-record seven times in February. They add in arguably the best center prospect in over a decade to fix the problem for years to come.

32. TRADE: Atlanta Falcons (Via DET/LAR) - Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Falcons find their hopeful Matt Ryan-heir with Ridder in a trade-up with Detroit. The Bearcats’ gunslinger has all the tools to be a productive passer and mirrors his game after Ryan Tannehill, a name synonymous with Arthur Smith.