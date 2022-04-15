7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Selects QB No. 8?

The Atlanta Falcons will have a new face under center but will they draft one more?

It has been three weeks since the Atlanta Falcons decided to trade Matt Ryan.

This left a hole under center that will be temporarily filled by Marcus Mariota. In a recent seven-round mock draft by The Athletic, the Falcons will add another signal caller.

Atlanta has holes all over the roster and this is why some think they can wait to add a quarterback, especially since signing Mariota to a two-year deal. Here, they select Malik Willis with the eighth-overall pick.

The Falcons have been linked to Garrett Wilson of Ohio State given their need at wide receiver and the fact that he is the No. 1 prospect at the position. Instead, they opt for Willis and do not target a wide receiver until the 82nd pick on day two.

This mock draft has the Falcons waiting to draft Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir in the third round. This is after Breece Hall of Iowa State in the second round to bolster the skill positions.

Falcons Seven-Round Mock Draft

1(8) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2(43) Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

2(58) Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

3(74) Nick Cross, DB, Maryland

3(82) Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

4(114) Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

5(151) Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State

6(190) Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami (FL)

6(213) Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho

Another noteworthy selection is that of Oklahoma's edge rusher Nik Bonitto in the third round. This is a position that the Falcons could prioritize but this mock has them waiting until the third round.

At the end of the day, the Falcons have many options when entering the draft in two weeks. There are many holes to be filled and they can check the boxes on any of the three days.