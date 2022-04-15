Skip to main content

7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Selects QB No. 8?

The Atlanta Falcons will have a new face under center but will they draft one more?

It has been three weeks since the Atlanta Falcons decided to trade Matt Ryan. 

This left a hole under center that will be temporarily filled by Marcus Mariota. In a recent seven-round mock draft by The Athletic, the Falcons will add another signal caller.

Malik Willis Liberty vs. Syracuse

Malik Willis

Malik Willis Atlanta Falcons Draft

Malik Willis

USATSI_17828789

Breece Hall

Atlanta has holes all over the roster and this is why some think they can wait to add a quarterback, especially since signing Mariota to a two-year deal. Here, they select Malik Willis with the eighth-overall pick.

The Falcons have been linked to Garrett Wilson of Ohio State given their need at wide receiver and the fact that he is the No. 1 prospect at the position. Instead, they opt for Willis and do not target a wide receiver until the 82nd pick on day two.

This mock draft has the Falcons waiting to draft Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir in the third round. This is after Breece Hall of Iowa State in the second round to bolster the skill positions.

Falcons Seven-Round Mock Draft

1(8) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2(43) Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

2(58) Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kyler atl
Play

Kyler Murray Trade to Falcons? 'Obvious Candidate,' Insists NFL Insider

"The most obvious candidates would be the three finalists for Deshaun Watson who didn’t get the new Browns quarterback,'' says Florio

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago
pickett corral strong
Play

Falcons 'Have to Draft QB' - Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett - Says NFL Scout

An NFL evaluator believes a pair of teams inside the top 10 should be - well, must be - targeting a quarterback in the first round.

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_17436312
Play

Jameson Williams To Falcons? NFL Insider Updates Alabama WR Draft Status

Jameson Williams is now expected to hear his name called early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and perhaps by the Falcons at No. 8

By Cole Thompson9 hours ago
9 hours ago

3(74) Nick Cross, DB, Maryland

3(82) Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

4(114) Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

5(151) Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State

6(190) Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami (FL)

6(213) Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho

15339760-1

Marcus Mariota

Kyle PItts vs. Lions

Kyle Pitts

garrett wr

Garrett Wilson

Another noteworthy selection is that of Oklahoma's edge rusher Nik Bonitto in the third round. This is a position that the Falcons could prioritize but this mock has them waiting until the third round.

At the end of the day, the Falcons have many options when entering the draft in two weeks. There are many holes to be filled and they can check the boxes on any of the three days.

kyler atl
News

Kyler Murray Trade to Falcons? 'Obvious Candidate,' Insists NFL Insider

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
pickett corral strong
News

Falcons 'Have to Draft QB' - Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett - Says NFL Scout

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
USATSI_17436312
News

Jameson Williams To Falcons? NFL Insider Updates Alabama WR Draft Status

By Cole Thompson9 hours ago
BB3F2340-5F17-4423-94DE-FF7C9A7CC75F
News

NFL Draft: 3 Prospects Falcons Could Target in a Trade Down

By Daniel Flick10 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty vs. Syracuse
News

Atlanta Falcons QB Targets Malik Willis, Matt Corral Get NFL Draft Red Carpet

By Falcon Report Staff23 hours ago
travon walker point
News

NFL Draft: Edge Rusher New Top Priority For Atlanta?

By Greg PatutoApr 14, 2022
Matt Schaub
News

Ex-Falcons QB Reveals Thoughts on Washington Commanders Money Stealing Scandal: 'This Is About Trust'

By David HarrisonApr 14, 2022
kalia davis
News

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Target Richie Grant's College Teammate?

By Jeremy BrenerApr 14, 2022