NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Land Future Franchise QB?

The Atlanta Falcons could be looking for their long-term answer under center in the draft.

The Atlanta Falcons have been projected a handful of options with the eighth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

There is one that is beginning to show up consistently and it is a position that has seen plenty of change this offseason.

Marcus Mariota Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports Malik Willis Garrett Wilson

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has Atlanta passing up on all wide receivers and taking Liberty signal caller Malik Willis at No. 8.

"After stumbling over themselves during the Deshaun Watson blind dating show, the Falcons must save face and come out of this draft with a better ing-term quarterback option than Marcus Mariota. That signing, after the Matt Ryan trade, always had the feel of a bridge maneuver. Willis could be a year away from seeing the field anyway, but possesses high-end potential in the right offense. Remove him from the offensive situation at Liberty, and we could see him grow quickly."

Watson opted for the Cleveland Browns in favor of the Falcons and this led to a series of events for the Falcons. They traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts before quickly giving Marcus Mariota a two-year deal.

Yes, this is indeed a bridge option but should the Falcons focus on giving Mariota weapons or forfeiting these upcoming years to develop a quarterback?

It all depends on what the front office wants to prioritize. Garrett Wilson has a high ceiling in the league and could turn into the No. 1 wide receiver the Falcons need right away. Wilson, along with Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, immediately gives Mariota some options.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Pitts Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports Cordarrelle Patterson

If Willis is drafted with the No. 8 pick, it is clear that the Falcons are not interested in helping Mariota and are focused on the future, potentially two or three years down the road. On the other hand, the Falcons could decide not to force a draft pick just because they missed out on Watson.

This is a pick that will be controversial no matter which direction Atlanta decides to go. Let's not forget, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are eligible for the draft next year and might be a step up from this year's class.