Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Trade Down, Fill Multiple Needs

The Falcons have so many needs to fill in 2022, trading down to gain extra picks might be a good idea

The rebuilding Atlanta Falcons have a virtual plethora of needs right now. But one of the biggest talked about needs is at wide receiver. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley, the departure of Russell Gage in free agency, or the fact that they've yet to replace the traded Julio Jones, the receivers room is thin in Atlanta.

Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins

Calvin Ridley

Julio Jones waves goodbye as the Tennessee Titans lose in the Playoffs

Julio Jones

Russell Gage Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage

Holding the No. 8 overall pick in this month's NFL Draft creates an opportunity. An opportunity to trade down to a lower pick while also making your team better. 

Atlanta should be concerned about drafting the best players available while at the same time, addressing the biggest needs on the field. Now is the season for mock drafts, and we constantly see different mocks from different media outlets picking a wideout for the Falcons.

The Sporting News released its latest first-round mock draft on Monday and suggested the Falcons trade the No. 8 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for the No. 20 pick, the No. 52 pick, and the No. 84 pick.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
Play

'Deal With The Devil?': A Falcons & Saints NFL Draft Trade Scenario

It sounds asinine, but when breaking it down, it might actually make some sense.

By Jeremy Brener18 hours ago
18 hours ago
matt malik atl
Play

Did Falcons Trick Colts in Just-in-Time Matt Ryan Trade?

It’s worth pondering whether Atlanta actually won this trade by moving on from a great player just before his great decline.

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
19 hours ago
USATSI_17819828
Play

NFL Draft: WR Christian Watson On Falcons Radar?

The Atlanta Falcons could be targeting a wide receiver in the draft but who will it be?

By Greg Patuto22 hours ago
22 hours ago
jameson williams alabama

Alabama's Jameson Williams

mariota

Marcus Mariota

Arthur Smith - Absolute Nonsense

Arthur Smith

The long-time publication then suggests Atlanta picks Alabama receiver Jameson Williams at No. 20:

The Falcons will have defense somewhat on their mind to help coordinator Dean Pees, including tackle and linebacker. But after moving down thanks to the Steelers, they can address their big offensive need with Calvin Ridley suspended, Russell Gage leaving in free agency and Julio Jones long gone. Williams would give them a No. 1 for offensive-minded coach Arthur Brown in the big playmaking style of A.J. Brown for new QB Marcus Mariota.

The second- and third-round picks gained in the trade would allow the Falcons to add more players, most likely on defense, to help accelerate the re-tooling they're currently undergoing. 

Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

'Deal With The Devil?': A Falcons & Saints NFL Draft Trade Scenario

By Jeremy Brener18 hours ago
matt malik atl
News

Did Falcons Trick Colts in Just-in-Time Matt Ryan Trade?

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
USATSI_17819828
News

NFL Draft: WR Christian Watson On Falcons Radar?

By Greg Patuto22 hours ago
mariota
News

Falcons Announce New Jersey Numbers

By Falcon Report StaffApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17386128
News

Lorenzo Carter Living In Dream World After Signing With Falcons

By Cole ThompsonApr 9, 2022
jarrett smith
News

Grady Jarrett: Should Falcons 'Love' Him, Pay Him, or Trade Him to Cowboys?

By Mike FisherApr 8, 2022
DK Metcalf
News

DK Dream: WR Metcalf Trade to Atlanta Falcons in ESPN 'Proposal'

By Mike FisherApr 8, 2022
Devin Lloyd
News

NFL Draft: LB Devin Lloyd On Atlanta's Radar?

By Greg PatutoApr 8, 2022