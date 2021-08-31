Atlanta Native Cam Newton Cut by Patriots

Former NFL MVP beaten out of a job in New England by rookie Mac Jones

The New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton.

The question now for 31 NFL teams: Should Newton be our No. 2 quarterback?

The Atlanta Falcons have a battle on their hands for their backup quarterback position behind Matt Ryan. Currently Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks are the other two quarterbacks on the roster.

READ MORE: Atlanta Falcons Cuts Tracker, the Road to 53

Rosen was signed a week ago and looked significantly better than Franks in his brief time with Atlanta. But Rosen isn't just competing with Franks for the backup job, he's competing with dozens of quarterbacks who will be released today.

Newton is the first high profile name to join that pool.

Newton was a high school star at Westlake High School in Atlanta before going on to bigger and better things in college and pro football. He won a Heisman trophy and national championship with Auburn before being named NFL MVP with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Panthers in 2011 out of Auburn and was selected to the Pro-Bowl as a rookie.

Newton spent nine years with the Panthers before playing for the Patriots last year. He started 15 games and passed for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions as Tom Brady's replacement.

While a Newton homecoming to Atlanta may be a long-shot, it's the kind move that general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith will be looking for as they assess their options for the backup position behind Ryan.