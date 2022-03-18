Skip to main content

Falcons Re-Sign CB Isaiah Oliver To 1-Year Deal

With the Atlanta Falcons bringing back Isaiah Oliver, he'll continue to complement A.J. Terrell.

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back cornerback Isaiah Oliver on a one-year deal according to NFL Network. The details have yet to be finalized as of this time. 

Isaiah Oliver

Isaiah Oliver vs. New York Giants

Isaiah Oliver

Isaiah Oliver

A former second-round pick out of Colorado, Oliver was off to a hot start in 2021 when moved inside to the nickel position, but a season-ending knee injury in October. He finished the year with 11 tackles and three pass deflections. 

Oliver becomes the second cornerback added this offseason by Atlanta. On Wednesday, the Falcons agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on a two-year deal worth $11 million. Hayward last played with the Las Vegas Raiders on the boundary and recorded 46 tackles along with an interceptions. 

For his career, Oliver has tallied 166 total tackles, 27 pass deflections and an interception. He is projected to play the nickel position once again next season under defensive coordinator Dean Pees. 

The additions of Hayward and Oliver make the Falcons a sneaky good secondary alongside potential franchise cornerstone A.J. Terrell. 

Terrell, who proved to be a legitimate top corner, has three years remaining on his rookie contract. In 2021, he took strides in becoming one of the league's best defensive backs, grading out with a coverage grade of 82.7, according to Pro Football Focus.

In two seasons for Atlanta, Terrell has tallied 155 total tackles, 23 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Now Terrell can continue to grow with a little more familiarity as Oliver suits up for the Falcons alongside him in the secondary.

