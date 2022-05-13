Falcons CB Casey Hayward: Overrated or Underrated? - PFF

The Georgia native was one of the best cornerbacks of the past decade and will now show off his skills in Atlanta

Over the last few months, there has been a lot of talk about whether or not the Falcons are rebuilding. In fact, it's been a major talking point for over a year now.

Even though the Falcons finished last season with a 7-10 record, general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith remain reluctant to use "rebuilding."

The Falcons don't look at it as rebuilding.

"It is not something that we ever want to say," Fontenot told the said in a press conference. "The reason we hate the word rebuild is that when we are talking to players like Casey Hayward, he's excited about coming home and competing right now. It's not fair to the players here. We have 17 games and we are going out to compete in every single one of them."

Leaving aside how leadership wants to classify it, the Falcons clearly are entering a time of transition.

"It's more of a team philosophy in the players that we have here competing every day and the coaches. So I understand you're talking about the big-picture, and I'm not dismissing that. But I'm just talking about your charge when you're in the National Football League: Our objective is to win football games."

Adding a two-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro veteran cornerback like Hayward surely helps kill the rebuilding narrative. He remains a reliable starter and he could be a good No. 2 corner for emerging star corner A.J. Terrell to lean on for leadership and knowledge. That is why he was named the team’s most underrated player by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus. Here is what Monson had to say about Hayward entering his first season with Atlanta:

“Hayward has been underrated since Day 1 in the NFL, and it’s continued into the twilight years of his career. Fresh off a bounce-back season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Hayward still had to take a modest two-year, $11 million deal with the Falcons to continue playing. He was one of the best cornerbacks of the past decade and showed last season that he can still start and perform well. He should provide an able foil to A.J. Terrell, who took his performance to an All-Pro level in Year 2 in Atlanta”

Hayward was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded corners last season as he played at a Pro Bowl level for much of the season. The veteran started all 17 games and finished with one interception, and nine passes defended. He's also shown to be very durable, starting in 92 out of 95 games dating back to 2016.

The Falcons may very well have the best corner duo in the NFL right now. In 10 NFL seasons, he has 24 interceptions, 109 passes defended, and 431 tackles.