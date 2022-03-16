Skip to main content

Raiders Release Pass Rusher: Falcons Target?

The Falcons could explore options to bolster their league-worst pass rush this offseason with players like Carl Nassib.

The Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks once against last season with 55. On the opposite side of the spectrum you can find the Atlanta Falcons, who finished dead last with only 18. 

Should this be a priority this offseason? And, if so, where can Atlanta possibly look?

ESPN reported Wednesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are releasing Carl Nassib. This is a move that will save the Raiders $8 million in cap space.

The Falcons had 11 players register a sack last season. Of the 11, just four finished the year with multiple sacks. Of those four, Deion Jones is the only one returning to Atlanta. Foye Oluokun is planning to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dante Fowler Jr. was released by the team in February.

Nassib is an intriguing option for the Falcons. He has been in the league for six years and is turning 29 in April. He spent two years each with the Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He registered just four sacks in 27 games in Las Vegas, and could likely benefit from a change of scenery.

Nassib played in a backup role in Las Vegas, making just five starts. In Atlanta, Nassib would be able to jump into an extended role with a team desperate for help on the edge.

The pass rushing numbers for Atlanta last season were alarming. The Falcons struggle getting to the quarterback and there will be some options available to improve this aspect of the defense.

With the release of Nassib, Atlanta could have a new name near the top of its wish list.

