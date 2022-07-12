Despite the Atlanta Falcons drafting an offensive star in Kyle Pitts, PFF has them taking an elite defender in their 2021 NFL Draft redo.

With the fourth selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons drafted tight end Kyle Pitts out of Florida. Though Falcons fans are undoubtedly happy with the pick a year later, Pro Football Focus' redraft of the 2021 NFL Draft would've made fans even more content.

PFF has the team selecting current Dallas Cowboys linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons.

At the time, Parsons was looked at as one of the best defensive prospects in the draft; however, with the incredible quarterback hype surrounding that year's "Big Four" in Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance, offensive weapons and linemen became the priority for most teams drafting in the top 10.

As a rookie, Parsons has already established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

Though he spent most of his college career at Penn State as an off-ball linebacker, the Cowboys used him primarily as an edge rusher in the pros. He immediately displayed elite production, accumulating 13 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in his first year alone -- this was enough for him to net a first-team all-pro nod.

While Parsons may have been the best available player at No. 4 in hindsight, Pitts also appears to be a fantastic selection as well.

As a rookie, Pitts accrued 1,026 receiving yards and one touchdown. Generally speaking, tight end is the hardest position for rookies to make an impact, so Pitts' stats have been great in that context.

Moving forward, Pitts is in a perfect position to be a focal point of the offense considering the team's new look at quarterback; featuring veteran Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder, who is primed to be the heir apparent to Matt Ryan, Pitts should continue to see more targets as a safety blanket between the numbers and in the red zone.