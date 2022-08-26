'Everything Matters': Falcons Close Out Preseason vs. Jaguars - Preview

After blowing a 16-point lead to the New York Jets, the Atlanta Falcons will close out their 2022 preseason during an interconference match against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Given that Saturday's preseason game is the final dress rehearsal before the start of the regular season, players' on-field production against the Jaguars could impact their chances of making the Falcons' 53-man roster.

"The hardest thing is to be objective and take everything in perspective," coach Arthur Smith said on Thursday. "Everything that we do matters. Certainly, it’s a very important game for a lot of guys on Saturday."

One player whose production against the Jaguars could determine his status upon making Atlanta's 53-man roster is hybrid quarterback, Feleipe Franks.

Franks did not have a good performance during the Falcons' preseason loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium. But the second-year prospect played a significant role in helping the Falcons stay competitive against the Jaguars during their first joint practice on Wednesday.

"I told Feleipe that he played hero ball, and you got to give a couple of those next time, but I don’t fault him after he was trying to truck everybody on the field," Smith said. "He was like a shooter, he was heat-checking himself, we’ll get that straight, but it was good."

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (1-1) vs.Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2)

ODDS: Atlanta is 1.5-point underdog to the Jaguars.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 27 2022 at 3 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

TV/RADIO: FOX 5 | 92.9 FM The Game Atlanta