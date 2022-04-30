Falcons QB Desmond Ridder; 'The Next' Deshaun Watson or Ryan Tannehill?
University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has his model.
And the Atlanta Falcons have their guy. With the No. 74 pick, the Falcons drafted Ridder.
Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder
According to The Falcoholic, Atlanta's interest in Ridder began back in January after has a meeting with the 6-4, 215-pound Ridder at the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
The Falcons' quarterback search has been a whirlwind all offseason, from Matt Ryan to maybe Deshaun Watson, to being out on Watson, Ryan traded, Marcus Mariota as a band-aid, and now Ridder.
Losing the Watson sweepstakes was the primary catalyst to drafting Ridder, but Ridder himself wants to "mold" his game around the QB the Falcons wanted all along.
“Deshaun Watson, just from his decision making, his athletic ability,” Ridder said. “Then just Ryan Tannehill. One, because of his longevity. Two, for his game management and he’s also a great player.
Falcons Select Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder; Future Franchise QB?
The quarterback watch is over the Atlanta Falcons after selecting Desmond Ridder.
Falcons Pass on Malik Willis, Select Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.
Falcons Double Down On Defense In Second Round; Select LB Troy Andersen At No. 58
The Falcons continue to rebuild and add vital pieces through this year's draft.
“Those are two of the players that I really look at to try to model my game after to be the best in the league.”
Tannehill played with head coach Arthur Smith during his time in Tennessee, and the familiarity is likely why the Falcons put Ridder's name on the card at No. 74.
There's no room for snark here, so we probably don't need to point out that Ridder threw for 10,239 yards and 87 TDs while also rushing for 2,169 yards and 28 touchdowns in his time at Cincinnati.
Can Ridder do anything in the NFL, though, along the lines of Tannehill or even Watson? Writes: Pro Football Network: "Ridder has excellent size ... moves exceptionally well as a ball-carrier. He’s not incredibly fast like a Lamar Jackson, but his long strides allow him to cover ground well ... Ridder also displays stellar change-of-direction ability. He can turn quickly to escape the pocket, and he uses his elusiveness in the open field. The mobility makes him a scoring threat.''
Now Ridder has the potential to be the guy in Atlanta.