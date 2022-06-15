Falcons QB Desmond Ridder 'Light Years Ahead', Says Coach Arthur Smith

With the Atlanta Falcons wrapping up minicamp and subsequently closing the book on another chapter of the offseason, head coach Arthur Smith has been given several opportunities to evaluate the players currently on the roster.

After a 7-10 season in Smith's first year at the helm, the Falcons had an eventful offseason, including trading franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. In response to this move, the Falcons signed veteran free agent Marcus Mariota and drafted Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder to fill the quarterback room.

Both Mariota and Ridder have impressed Smith during the summer's early stages. On Ridder, Smith said that he's, "light years ahead of most young quarterbacks from the neck up."

Since the Falcons drafted Ridder in the third round of April's draft, there's been nothing but praise thrown his way from those inside the organization. Atlanta's fifth-round pick, running back Tyler Allgeier, dubbed Ridder "a genius" due to how quickly he mastered the playbook. Falcons assistant director of college scouting Dwaune Jones said the franchise "fell in love" with Ridder as a person.

His intangibles were arguably the best in his draft class, and his work in pre-draft meetings largely impressed teams. With an impressive 44-6 record as the starter at Cincinnati, Ridder closed his college career as the third-winningest quarterback in NCAA history.

While the Falcons will likely begin the season with Mariota as the starter, Ridder should get a chance to prove himself at some point during his rookie year. Smith normally doesn't just toss compliments around, so with Atlanta's boss holding Ridder's mental traits in such high regards, that date might be sooner rather than later.