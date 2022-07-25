Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons: Worst QB Room in NFL?

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, ESPN ranks the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback corps the worst in the league despite the promise from Desmond Ridder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After 14 seasons of being either a playoff-caliber team or championship contender with Matt Ryan, the Atlanta Falcons are entering a rebuild ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The Falcons are moving forward with a young corps of players, headlined by top draft picks Drake London and Desmond Ridder. The future is bright in Atlanta. But next season could result in the Falcons finishing near the bottom of the league. 

Per ESPN, the Falcons finished last in almost every statistical category in their Future Power Ranking for all 32 teams. ESPN ranked Atlanta's quarterback room the worst in the NFL. 

"For many teams bringing up the rear in this list, long-term QB play is a problem," per ESPN. "Atlanta probably does not have the answer on the roster, and it isn't good enough at other positions to make up for the talent void under center. Marcus Mariota will likely be QB1, but the Falcons did also draft Desmond Ridder in Round 3 in April, as Atlanta moves on from Matt."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

metchie bama
Play

Alabama WR John Metchie III of Texans Has Leukemia

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff16 hours ago
16 hours ago
USATSI_18503801
Play

Marcus Mariota: Falcons Future Franchise QB?

Marcus Mariota might have a previous relationship with Arthur Smith, but there's much to prove with him as Atlanta's long-term quarterback.

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Marcus Mariota
Play

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota: Comeback Player of the Year?

According to NFL Network, Mariota is a leading candidate.

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Marcus Mariota will start the season as Atlanta's franchise quarterback, but it may not be long before Arthur Smith opts to see what the Falcons have in Ridder.

Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to their most successful season in the history of the program in 2021.

He finished his collegiate career leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record. After throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns against eight interceptions, Ridder became one of the most sought-after prospects for the draft class of 2022.

metchie bama
News

Alabama WR John Metchie III of Texans Has Leukemia

By Falcon Report Staff16 hours ago
USATSI_18503801
News

Marcus Mariota: Falcons Future Franchise QB?

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
Marcus Mariota
News

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota: Comeback Player of the Year?

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
Deion Jones
News

Falcons Salary-Dump Trade 'Rumor': Deion Jones to Cowboys?

By Arnav Sharma20 hours ago
kkwy54ukyru0bkvasv3x
News

Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Safety

By Daniel Flick21 hours ago
A.J. Terrell
News

Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Cornerback

By Daniel FlickJul 24, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
AR444OHIJJEPBKJL2PMH774SB4
News

Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Linebackers

By Daniel FlickJul 23, 2022 2:36 PM EDT
patterson jack jag
News

Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Running Back

By Daniel FlickJul 23, 2022 12:00 PM EDT