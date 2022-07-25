Atlanta Falcons: Worst QB Room in NFL?

After 14 seasons of being either a playoff-caliber team or championship contender with Matt Ryan, the Atlanta Falcons are entering a rebuild ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The Falcons are moving forward with a young corps of players, headlined by top draft picks Drake London and Desmond Ridder. The future is bright in Atlanta. But next season could result in the Falcons finishing near the bottom of the league.

Per ESPN, the Falcons finished last in almost every statistical category in their Future Power Ranking for all 32 teams. ESPN ranked Atlanta's quarterback room the worst in the NFL.

"For many teams bringing up the rear in this list, long-term QB play is a problem," per ESPN. "Atlanta probably does not have the answer on the roster, and it isn't good enough at other positions to make up for the talent void under center. Marcus Mariota will likely be QB1, but the Falcons did also draft Desmond Ridder in Round 3 in April, as Atlanta moves on from Matt."

Marcus Mariota will start the season as Atlanta's franchise quarterback, but it may not be long before Arthur Smith opts to see what the Falcons have in Ridder.

Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to their most successful season in the history of the program in 2021.

He finished his collegiate career leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record. After throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns against eight interceptions, Ridder became one of the most sought-after prospects for the draft class of 2022.