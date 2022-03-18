Skip to main content

Rams Robert Woods 'Prime Trade Candidate' For Falcons?

The Rams have one too many receivers, and the Falcons need a receiver or two.

It's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons need a wide receiver, and it's also no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have one too many.

Robert Woods

Robert Woods

Robert Woods

The Rams' plans of 'running it back' in 2022 have taken a pair of significant hits in recent days, with the retirement of offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and the loss of edge rusher Von Miller in free agency, among other outgoing roster transactions.

However, the Rams have also made a significant move to improve the roster as well, signing former Bears and Jaguars wideout Allen Robinson to a 3-year $46.5 million deal.

And now, that signing could mean the exit of another prominent Rams wideout, Robert Woods, who is now reportedly emerged as a 'prime trade candidate' across the league.

Woods, who missed eight games last season with an injury, has been a key part of the Rams offense for the last five seasons and was off to a great start with QB Matthew Stafford in 2021.

Robert Woods

Robert Woods

Robert Woods

In his nine games last season with Stafford, Woods had 45 catches on 69 targets for 556 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per reception and 8.1 yards per target. He also had eight rushes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Considering his versatility and talent, its no wonder that he would emerge as a target across the league. With the Falcons in need of adding playmakers to the receiving corps, Woods could be a trade target for the team.

However, any trade or signing outside of the quarterback position will be difficult to maneuver for the Falcons. With the Falcons possibly sending a boatload of draft picks to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson in the coming days, assets to send to the Rams may be limited.

Once the fate of the quarterback position is revealed, then the Falcons can focus on finding players the quarterback can throw to, and if still available, Woods should be towards the top of the list.

