Pitts 'Will Break All The Records' - Belichick

    • November 18, 2021
    Falcons Rookie Kyle Pitts 'Will Break All The Records' - Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

    “This guy is one of the superstars of the NFL already ... he'll break all the tight end rookie receiving records.” - Belichick on Pitts.
    Bill Belichick is well-known for spending entire press conferences just ... mumbling. But when he does speak loudly ... when he does speak revealingly ... the New England Patriots legendary head coach is worth a listen.

    And he is speaking loudly and revealingly about his "Thursday Night Football'' foe, Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

    “This guy, I thought last year in the draft, just watching him, he’s phenomenal,'' said Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl champ. “He’s big. He’s fast. He’s got great hands and adjusts to the ball. Makes tough catches. Savvy route-runner, can get open.”

    "I was reading through some of the Atlanta comments and you hear them comparing him to a cross between Tony Gonzalez and Julio Jones, and I’d say that’s about right,'' he said. “This guy is one of the superstars of the NFL already ... he'll break all the tight end rookie receiving records.”

    Pitts was drafted No. 4 overall by Atlanta in this year's NFL Draft, and regarding the numbers for the 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end out of Florida, the coach is already correct. Through nine games, Pitts, just age 21, has 40 receptions for 606 yards and a touchdown.

    Even as Atlanta has experienced its ups and downs during a 4-5 start (the Pats come to town tonight with a 6-4 record; see preview), Pitts has excelled.

    Belichick’s defenses have a reputation for "taking away one guy.'' The Falcons have "other guys'' (even as there is a good debate about Atlanta's talent void vs. a coaching problem) ... but is is pretty clear who the coach thinks is "that guy.''

