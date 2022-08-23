Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Impresses With 'Great Accuracy' vs. Jets

The Atlanta Falcons' 24-16 loss to the New York Jets means little in the big picture. Yet, individual player development and performances are vital.

After delivering a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jared Bernhardt in the closing minutes of his first preseason game, Desmond Ridder followed that up with another stellar performance against the Jets.

Despite not being able to generate any touchdowns in the red zone, mainly due to penalties, Ridder dazzled on the field. He looked sharp with his timing and decision-making.

Sure, Ridder still has a lot to learn and needs more reps, but his pocket presence Monday night was outstanding. The rookie quarterback consistently stepped up in the pocket, maintained his vision downfield, and utilized all parts of the field to move the chains.

In Ridder's first drive of the night, he came out guns blazing. In fact, his first play was a perfectly executed screen to tight end MyCole Pruitt for an 18-yard gain, followed two plays later with a 17-yard gain to Anthony Firkser. He completed 7-of-7 passes for 68 yards on that drive.

"The efficiency on the offensive side of the ball for Atlanta starting with the quarterback play has been really impressive," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said at the half. "I don't care who they're going up against. These guys have played fast, they made good decisions, and they've thrown the football with great accuracy. Especially Desmond Ridder, when he came in in the second quarter."

By halftime, the 22-year-old completed 10-of-13 passes for 143 yards. It felt like everyone was looking forward to seeing Ridder come back out in the second half, however, the night was over for the rookie. Feleipe Franks replaced Ridder in the second half.

Even though Ridder won't be the Week 1 starter, there's a chance that his number will be called at some point during the year, and his preseason performances thus far prove that he is ready for the moment.

The Falcons will host the Jaguars in their third and final preseason game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.