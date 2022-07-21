Skip to main content

Bell Cow? Falcons Have High Hopes for Rookie Running Back

Despite only being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier is primed to make an immediate impact.

In the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Tyler Allgeier, a running back out of Brigham Young University. 

The move came on the heels of a total remodel for the team's offense, which has restocked with young stars such as tight end Kyle Pitts, 2022 first-round wide receiver Drake London, and 2022 third-round quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Though he was only a day-three pick for the Falcons, Allgeier is already generating significant buzz from the Atlanta coaching staff.

Per NFL Network, Allgeier is in the mix to be the starting running back for a Falcons offense that will likely rely more heavily on its run game in 2022 than in previous seasons. This presumption is a bit more obvious in hindsight when accounting for the team cutting 2021 starting running back Mike Davis.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Deion-Sanders-Jackson-State
Play

Falcons Icon Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Salary to Jackson State

Deion Sanders is once again coming through in the clutch.

By Geoff Magliocchetti3 hours ago
3 hours ago
1229299950
Play

Falcons DL 'Has a Shot' to Help Pass Rush, Says Coach Arthur Smith

Which under-the-radar player can elevate Atlanta's defensive line?

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Ndamukong Suh
Play

Eddie Goldman Out; Falcons Should Sign All-Pro

Ndamukong Suh is coming off a three-year stint with the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Despite only being a fifth-round pick, Allgeier has all the tools to be a valuable contributor in the NFL.

At a compact 5-11 and 220 pounds, Allgeier has all the contact balance and toughness to be a true three-down bell cow for the Atlanta offense.

In the 2020 and 2021 college football seasons, the 22-year-old rushed for 1130 yards and 13 touchdowns, and 1601 yards and 23 touchdowns respectively. His production was the lifeblood of the BYU Cougars offense; his prior experience as a bell cow back could aid him in the pros as well.

Moving forward, one area of improvement for Allgeier will have to be in the receiving game. Though he had 174 receiving yards in 2020 and 199 receiving yards in 2021, he tends to look awkward when catching the ball. For the team's offense to remain versatile, Allgeier will have to develop this part of his game.

Deion-Sanders-Jackson-State
News

Falcons Icon Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Salary to Jackson State

By Geoff Magliocchetti3 hours ago
1229299950
News

Falcons DL 'Has a Shot' to Help Pass Rush, Says Coach Arthur Smith

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
Ndamukong Suh
News

Eddie Goldman Out; Falcons Should Sign All-Pro

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
Kyle Pitts
News

Falcons Training Camp 3 to Watch: Tight End

By Daniel Flick22 hours ago
Marcus Mariota
News

Falcons to 'Roll Out' New Offense with QB Marcus Mariota?

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
Drake London
News

Madden 23 Ratings: Falcons WR Drake London Too Low?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 20, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Eddie Goldman
News

Eddie Goldman Gone: What's Next? Falcons Training Camp 3 to Watch - Interior D-Line

By Daniel FlickJul 19, 2022 3:12 PM EDT
hi-res-36e10a3757a371abe2efd3d0a228dcc5_crop_north
News

Falcons Shocker: New DT Tells Atlanta He’s Retiring

By Mike FisherJul 19, 2022 2:26 PM EDT