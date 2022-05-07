Skip to main content

Falcons ‘Rough Shape’ NFL Draft: Best & Worst Picks - & ‘A-‘ Grade

In the end, they give the Falcons an "Overall grade of A-'' - a sign that the "rough shape'' roster may soon be a thing of the past.

Our friends at Athlon will get no argument from us regarding the Atlanta Falcons roster, even as it fought as it did in 2021.

As of a few days ago, "rough shape'' is not unfair.

But as Athlon goes through the NFL to find the "best picks'' and the "worst picks'' and the NFL Draft grades ... well, that's where we get to argue. Via Athlon ..

Best pick: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (2nd round, 38th overall)

Worst pick: John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia (6th round, 213th overall)

We think that in fact Atlanta made a series of "best picks,'' starting at the very top; one NFL team source from a scouting department told us "every team loved'' receiver Drake London, taken at No. 8 overall.

And Athlon does mention him. To wit:

"With a roster in rough shape, the Falcons went about filling holes early and often, doing excellent work on Day 2 in particular. Drake London (No. 8 overall) makes plenty of sense for Arthur Smith's offense and he should immediately become the top receiver on the team while forming quite the red zone duo with tight end Kyle Pitts.''

But then Athlon goes all in on "AK.''

"Ebiketie still is growing into the role,'' they write, "but is already a productive player who has a super-high ceiling — heck he might just be the best pure pass rusher already in Atlanta.''

Of course, QB Desmond Ridder (third round, No. 74 overall) merits mention, as does running back Tyler Allgeier (fifth round, No. 151) - termed "a bowling ball coming downhill who can quickly become the Falcons' version of Derrick Henry.''

Athlon did not like the John FitzPatrick pick, but we'll argue that a late-round dart throw isn't very worthy of criticism.

