Shipping and Receiving: What's Falcons Plans With Ridley, Gage?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Calvin Ridley isn't the only receiver that could be leaving the Atlanta Falcons. Slot receiver Russell Gage is also up for a new contract entering March.

Gage, who began his career as a depth receiver when drafted out of LSU, spent the last two seasons building a larger role in the offense. Last season, he caught 66 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said that Gage has progressed well since being selected by Atlanta in 2018 and the team would be interested in bringing him back.

"Russell did a terrific job," Smith said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He got injured early in the season but came back and was really productive late in the year and helped us."

Gage's best season came in 2020 when All-Pro receiver Julio Jones was limited due to injuries. As the team's No. 2 receiver, the former sixth-round pick tallied 72 catches for 786 yards and four scores.

Atlanta is looking at all options when it comes to free agency, but the team is limited by a lack of salary cap room. The Falcons are one 11 teams sitting on the negative side of cap space, currently $7.3 million over the 2022’s $208 million allotment.

Gage very well could have a market due to his shiftiness and agility. In two years with an expanded role, he's averaged 11.3 yards per reception and been a stable pass-catcher with limited drops.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot will have to decide if Gage is a priority to re-sign in the coming days before the start of free agency come March 16.