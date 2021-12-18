Skip to main content
    Falcons at 49ers GAMEDAY: Atlanta's Formula For Upset?

    Run the ball. Force turnovers. Keep the ball away from San Francisco. Another win for Atlanta may just follow.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons managed to beat the the Carolina Panthers last week. This week, however, they step up in competition against the red-hot San Francisco 49ers.

    San Francisco has won four out of its last five games and is coming off an impressive overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle are clicking again and the 49ers defense has been playing well, including allowing only 10 points against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.

    “There’s a lot on the line for both teams,” head coach Arthur Smith said. “You want to continue to win to give yourself a chance. It’s a big game for both teams. Both teams are going to throw everything they’ve got at it.”

    There is indeed a lot on the line. The Falcons need to win this NFC matchup. At 6-7 in a crowded race, their playoff hopes may depend on it.

    Atlanta forced three turnovers against the Panthers. It had 37 more rushing yards than Carolina and held on to the ball nine minutes and fourteen seconds longer. If the Falcons can play this style of football, they may have a chance against a hot San Francisco team. 

    FUN FACT: Atlanta last played the 49ers in December 2019. The Falcons won, 29-22.

    RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

    LINE: San Francisco -9; Total 46.5

    BETTING TRENDS: The Falcons are 6-7 against the spread.

    GAME TIME: Sunday, Dec. 19, 4:05 p.m.

    LOCATION: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

    TV/RADIO: FOX/92.9 FM The Game

    THE FINAL WORD: "You're seeing a team that's playing smarter and more together," Smith says of his Falcons.

