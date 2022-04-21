NFL Schedule To Release Next Month; Who Will Falcons Play?

The Falcons know who they'll play, and they'll know when and where next month.

The NFL announced Thursday that the league's schedule would be fully released on May 12.

How does the scheduling format work?

Six games are made up from their NFC South opponents (home and away). Four are against teams from another division within the conference (rotating three-year cycle), with four being played against teams from an AFC division (rotating four-year cycle). Two games are played within NFC, based on the standings of the prior year. And finally one game will be played against an AFC team, also based on the prior year.

Good news: Atlanta will have nine home games because in the first season of the 17-game format, the Falcons had nine on the road.



Since Atlanta finished third in the NFC South, it will play the third-place schedule.

The 2022 opponents:



Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears.

Road: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders

While the full schedule releases next month, the NFL will reveal parts of the schedule a little earlier, beginning next week during the NFL Draft with the first Thursday Night Football matchup on Amazon Prime Video.

International games will be revealed Wednesday, May 4, and the Falcons aren't expected to participate since they played a home game in London last season.

And select games will be revealed during the week of May 9 leading up to the full schedule release Thursday night.