Senior Bowl Standout: Should Falcons Target Rugged Cincinnati Runner?

Jerome Ford's speed and physical running style should make him an ideal fit for the Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan is likely still the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. There are weapons offensively with tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Russell Gage and the potential return of do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson.

None of that matters if the Falcons can't fix their putrid run game this offseason. Patterson isn't enough to turn Arthur Smith's roster into a NFC contender in his second season. Even with the success of Patterson and limited production from Mike Davis, Atlanta finished 31st in rushing. The team averaged 3.7 yards per carry and only scored 11 rushing touchdowns, six of which came from Patterson.

Atlanta can't afford to run it back with the same crop in 2022. Even with free agency offering a multitude of names that could enhance the chances of better numbers, new is always better.

The Falcons should be looking to the draft to find their hopeful standout running back. Cincinnati's Jerome Ford should be at the top of their radar.

The 6-0, 205-pound bruiser runner is a combination of size and speed that can win at every level of the field. He has the capability of bouncing off defenders when running draw plays up the middle.

It would be best not let him hit the open field. One of Ford's best attributes is his sneaky speed. Once in space, it's a race to the end zone between Ford and the nearest defender.

More often than not, Ford wins.

Ford began his career at Alabama and was lost in the depth chart behind a cast of talented runners. After electing to transfer to Cincinnati, he became a focal piece of Bearcats' offense, helping them finish as one of the top rushing programs over the past two years.

Since Ford's arrival, the Bearcats have posted a 22-2 record, including making an appearance in the College Football Playoff. In his final season, Ford ran for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns (sixth most among FBS running backs) on 215 attempts.

“I think he’s done a really, really good job of continuing to develop as a player,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said prior to facing Ford in the Cotton Bowl in December.

At last week's Senior Bowl, Ford displayed a quality blend of agility, speed and physicality as a member of the National Team. During team drills, he bullied his way into the end zone three different times. He also improved throughout the week in pass protection sets.

The Falcons currently have seven picks in the April's draft. That number could expand should Pro Bowl wide receiver Calvin Ridley be traded this offseason. Other players could shipped out for the right price, but of course, that's a decision for GM Terry Fontenot to look more into on a later date.

Regardless of how Atlanta hopes to improve its rushing attack, Ford should be on the radar. His ability to win with physicality and speed is an element the Falcons need their backfield for years to come.