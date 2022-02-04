Skip to main content

LOOK: 'Cut the Check, Mr. Blank!' Corradelle Patterson Campaigning to Sign with Falcons

Yes, Patterson says it with actual words. But "Why Not Finish My Career Here?'' is also painted on one of his shoes. Just in case somebody didn't notice.

It is no secret that Cordarrelle Patterson desires to re-sign with the Atlanta Falcons. Patterson himself has - sometimes in comical fashion - made it so.

“I love it here,” Patterson said recently. “Honestly, I want to be here the rest of my career, but that’s not on me.''

No, it's on owner Arthur Blank and GM Terry Fontenot.

So CP is sending messages to Blank, from head to toe - literally.

As Kris Rhim of AtlantaFalcons.com notes, Patterson has made it known that he wants to re-sign with the organization that did, over the course of his career, put him in his best-ever position to succeed.

And so ... Corradelle's campaign.

It's largely about social media, of course, but it includes paintings on his shoes meant to send the message to the Falcons higher-ups.

Recommended Articles

cord beast
Play

LOOK: 'Cut the Check, Mr. Blank!' Corradelle Patterson Campaigning to Sign with Falcons

Yes, Patterson says it with actual words. But "Why Not Finish My Career Here?'' is also painted on one of his shoes. Just in case somebody didn't notice.

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
ryan ridley pitts
Play

NFC South Retirements: Falcons Poised for Worst to First?

With two major offseason retirements in their division, the Falcons' 2022 outlook is already improving

9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago
USATSI_10637157
Play

BREAKING: Jaguars Hire Doug Pederson as Head Coach - NFL Tracker

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Said Fontenot, laughing: “I don’t really notice it, man. He’s funny, though, man. He’s a great teammate, and he did some great stuff this year, but I don’t notice it, man.”

Oh, he's noticed. The NFL's co-Most Improved Player, after signing his one-year, $3 million deal in Atlanta, played receiver and made 52 catches for 618 yards and played running back to add 548 rushing yards. Patterson also posted career-highs in touchdowns with 11.

cp why not
shoes cp cut
cp why not
cord beast
cord arms atl clutch

Patterson will be 31 when the NFL season starts. That's "old'' for a running back ... except Patterson isn't "just a running back.''

His unusual circumstance makes it hard to pinpoint what the league will pay when he hits free agency in March. But his view is clear.

"Being here, I feel like I’m at home. Why not just finish my career here? I’m comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches; why not finish my career here?”

Yes, Patterson said that with actual words. But "Why Not Finish My Career Here?'' is also painted on one of his shoes. Just in case somebody didn't notice.

cord beast
News

LOOK: 'Cut the Check, Mr. Blank!' Corradelle Patterson Campaigning to Sign with Falcons

6 minutes ago
ryan ridley pitts
News

NFC South Retirements: Falcons Poised for Worst to First?

9 minutes ago
USATSI_10637157
News

BREAKING: Jaguars Hire Doug Pederson as Head Coach - NFL Tracker

14 hours ago
Terry Fontenot Arthur Smith Graphics
News

Falcons Winning NFC South's Offseason?

22 hours ago
ridder
News

Falcons Meet QB; Draft 'The Next' Deshaun Watson or Ryan Tannehill?

Feb 3, 2022
enag sack
News

Atlanta DE Kingsley Enagbare Would 'Love' to be Drafted by Falcons

Feb 3, 2022
Jermaine Johnson Senior Bowl Star Atlanta Falcons Draft Prospect
News

Falcons Trench Targets: Senior Bowl OL/DL Highlights

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_17142754
News

'I'm In a Better Light': Kenny Pickett's Race To QB1 Begins At Senior Bowl

Feb 2, 2022