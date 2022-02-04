LOOK: 'Cut the Check, Mr. Blank!' Corradelle Patterson Campaigning to Sign with Falcons

Yes, Patterson says it with actual words. But "Why Not Finish My Career Here?'' is also painted on one of his shoes. Just in case somebody didn't notice.

It is no secret that Cordarrelle Patterson desires to re-sign with the Atlanta Falcons. Patterson himself has - sometimes in comical fashion - made it so.

“I love it here,” Patterson said recently. “Honestly, I want to be here the rest of my career, but that’s not on me.''

No, it's on owner Arthur Blank and GM Terry Fontenot.

So CP is sending messages to Blank, from head to toe - literally.

As Kris Rhim of AtlantaFalcons.com notes, Patterson has made it known that he wants to re-sign with the organization that did, over the course of his career, put him in his best-ever position to succeed.

And so ... Corradelle's campaign.

It's largely about social media, of course, but it includes paintings on his shoes meant to send the message to the Falcons higher-ups.

Said Fontenot, laughing: “I don’t really notice it, man. He’s funny, though, man. He’s a great teammate, and he did some great stuff this year, but I don’t notice it, man.”

Oh, he's noticed. The NFL's co-Most Improved Player, after signing his one-year, $3 million deal in Atlanta, played receiver and made 52 catches for 618 yards and played running back to add 548 rushing yards. Patterson also posted career-highs in touchdowns with 11.

Patterson will be 31 when the NFL season starts. That's "old'' for a running back ... except Patterson isn't "just a running back.''

His unusual circumstance makes it hard to pinpoint what the league will pay when he hits free agency in March. But his view is clear.

"Being here, I feel like I’m at home. Why not just finish my career here? I’m comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches; why not finish my career here?”

