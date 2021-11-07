Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Falcons Force Big Fumble vs. Saints

    A big-time hit from the Falcons.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons have played their best defensive game of the season today against the New Orleans Saints.

    The Falcons have kept the Saints out of the red zone all game, and the exclamation point came early in the fourth quarter when pass rusher James Vaughters, called up from the practice squad earlier this week, strip sacked Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian to force the fumble.

    The fumble was recovered by linebacker Steven Means and ran back down inside the Saints' 10-yard line. The recovery is Means' first in his nine-year NFL career.

    Means would have scored a touchdown, but Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith slingshotted from his spot in the offense to hunt him down before he could reach the end zone.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17115077
    Play

    WATCH: Falcons Force Big Fumble vs. Saints

    A big-time hit from the Falcons.

    46 seconds ago
    John Cominsky Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Which Falcons Are Inactive vs. Saints?

    The Atlanta Falcons did not make any of their young defensive linemen active in Jonathan Bullard's absence for Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

    3 hours ago
    Matt Ryan and Cordarrelle Patterson
    Play

    Falcons Move to Help Cordarrelle Patterson Beat Saints?

    The Atlanta Falcons signed Qadree Ollison and Anthony Rush to the active roster on Saturday.

    21 hours ago

    On the next play, quarterback Matt Ryan found wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 6-yard touchdown, his second of the day.

    The touchdowns mark Zaccheaus' fourth and fifth touchdowns of his career and first since Week 3 against the New York Giants. It's also his first multi-TD game of his three-year NFL career.

    The fumble marked the fourth of the Falcons' season and the seventh turnover overall, returning the Falcons to a -3 turnover differential through eight games this season.

    For a team that has struggled to force turnovers all season long, having success in this department on the road should certainly give the Falcons defense a lot of confidence moving forward in the second half of the season.

    The Falcons lead 24-13 over the Saints midway through the fourth quarter.

    USATSI_17115077
    News

    WATCH: Falcons Force Big Fumble vs. Saints

    46 seconds ago
    John Cominsky Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Which Falcons Are Inactive vs. Saints?

    3 hours ago
    Matt Ryan and Cordarrelle Patterson
    News

    Falcons Move to Help Cordarrelle Patterson Beat Saints?

    21 hours ago
    kamara deion
    News

    Falcons at Saints GAMEDAY: Stop Alvin Kamara and 'Prove-It' Rivalry?

    21 hours ago
    Qadree Ollison Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons at Saints: 3 Atlanta Moves, and Who's the QB?

    23 hours ago
    Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
    News

    BREAKING: Falcons Move Ridley; When Can WR Come Back?

    Nov 5, 2021
    glanville
    News

    Falcons at Saints Hype Video: 'You Don't Like Them; They Don't Like You'

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_16561508_168388359_lowres (1)
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Key to Victory vs. Saints?

    Nov 5, 2021