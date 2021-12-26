Key Falcons WR Inactive vs. Lions

The Atlanta Falcons are growing thin at wide receiver with another wideout inactive in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions.

ATLANTA -- There are six pass catchers with more yards for the Atlanta Falcons than Tajae Sharpe this season, but the Falcons will still miss Sharpe when they play the Detroit Lions in Week 16 on Sunday.

Sharpe, who played in all of Atlanta's first 14 games this season, is listed as inactive for Sunday's contest. Coming into the matchup as doubtful, Sharpe will miss the game due to injury.

The veteran wide receiver has 25 catches for 230 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in 2021. Those numbers aren't all that impressive, but still, without Sharpe, the Falcons will only have two wide receivers active Sunday that have even 100 receiving yards this season.

With no Sharpe (and still no Calvin Ridley), Atlanta will rely heavily upon Russell Gage, who is averaging 95 receiving yards per game over the last three weeks. Matt Ryan will likely look for tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Cordarrelle Patterson as well.

Included with Sharpe, the Falcons made quarterback Josh Rosen, defensive end John Cominsky, and offensive guard Josh Andrews inactive for Week 16 versus the Lions.

The Falcons also placed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning.

With these inactives, undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks will serve as backup quarterback behind Ryan for the third straight week.

The Falcons and Lions have played some extremely close games in recent memory. Last season when the two teams met at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta took a six-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but Matthew Stafford led the Lions on a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute. Stafford connected with tight end TJ Hockenson for an 11-yard touchdown as time expired, and the extra point gave the Lions the victory.

In 2017, Detroit again had a chance at a last-second touchdown to beat Atlanta. An initial call on the field ruled that Lions wide receiver Golden Tate actually scored with nine seconds remaining to give Detroit a two-point lead.

But upon review, the officials ruled Tate did not score, and due to the time stoppage inside of two minutes, there was a required 10-second runoff of the clock. Detroit had no timeouts left, so the game ended without another play, and the Lions one yard short of a game-winning touchdown. The Falcons won, 30-26.

The Falcons weren't so fortunate when they met the Lions in London in 2014. Atlanta jumped out to a 21-0 lead, but the Lions scored 22 unanswered points to win, 22-21.

At the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, the Falcons led in the game 21-19. The Lions also only had one timeout remaining, and the Falcons had a first down at the Detroit 40-yard line.

But thanks to an offensive holding penalty on second down and incomplete pass on third down, the Lions received the ball back with 1:38 remaining.

The contest only got crazier from there. Stafford drove the Lions to the Atlanta 25-yard line, where Matt Prater was going to attempt a 43-yard field goal with four seconds left. He missed his attempt, but officials threw a flag for a delay of game penalty just as the snap happened.

The penalty worked in Detroit's favor, as Prater had another attempt from 48 yards. This time, he hit the field goal for the Lions to win.

Detroit leads the all-time series against Atlanta, 25-13. But even including those two last-second losses, the Falcons are 4-2 versus the Lions since Matt Ryan arrived in 2008.

In six contests against the Lions, Ryan has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has averaged 8.3 yards per attempt in his career versus Detroit.

At 6-8, the Falcons will be fighting for their playoff lives Sunday versus Detroit. The Lions enter the game with a 2-11-1 record, but they have won two of their last three games.

The Falcons will be trying to win their first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season on Sunday. They are 0-5 in Atlanta this year.