Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Injuries & Inactives

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky played two defensive snaps in the 2021 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. He won't play at all this Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons have made Cominsky inactive for Sunday's matchup at Tampa Bay. In addition to Cominsky, quarterback Feleipe Franks, running back Wayne Gallman, cornerback Darren Hall and wide receiver Frank Darby will be inactive for the Falcons.

Cominsky, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, came into his career with considerable expectations for a Day 3 selection. The Falcons have been desperate to find a consistent pass rusher, and the hope was that Cominsky would at least contribute significantly on a rotational basis along the defensive line.

But in 24 career games, Cominsky has 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. The biggest play of his career was a fumble recovery against the Dallas Cowboys early last season.

In addition to two defensive snaps, Cominsky played 18 snaps on special teams last week.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, quarterback Kyle Trask, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, guard Nick Leverett and defensive lineman Khalil Davis will be inactive.

Josh Rosen and Blaine Gabbert will serve as the backup quarterbacks for the Falcons and Buccaneers, respectively, on Sunday. Neither team will have an active third signal caller.

The Falcons and Buccaneers will renew their rivalry at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday. Atlanta will be looking for its first win under new head coach Arthur Smith while the defending Super Bowl champions will aim to improve to 2-0.

Including the postseason, Tom Brady is 8-0 in his career against the Falcons.

