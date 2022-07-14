Who's Most Likely Falcons Team MVP?

Though the Atlanta Falcons endured a tough season offensively in coach Arthur Smith's opening 7-10 campaign, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts still managed to shine.

With top receiver Calvin Ridley playing in just five games, Pitts had to become Atlanta's primary target at just 21 years old, and he rose to the occasion. Posting the second-most yards among rookie tight ends in NFL history, Pitts was one of just six first-year players to earn Pro Bowl nods last season.

With the proverbial arrow only pointing up on Pitts' career trajectory, the former Florida star is poised to turn in another outstanding season in year two. According to NFL.Com, Pitts is Atlanta's most likely non-QB to be the team's most valuable player.

As a rookie, Pitts led the Falcons in targets (110), receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,026). With the dearth of difference-making wide receiver options in ATL in 2022, Pitts could blast those numbers out of the water. He could (should) become the first tight end with 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first two seasons and needs only 955 yards to break Mike Ditka's record at the position through that span (1,980 over his first two campaigns). Yes, the QB situation takes a hit post-Matt Ryan, but with Pitts' size, speed and playmaking ability, he has the talent to be a go-to target against any defense. He needs to be a bigger red-zone threat, however, after netting just one touchdown as a rookie. - NFL.Com's Kevin Patra

At 6-6, 246 pounds, the "unicorn" has a special blend of traits and has proven he can produce at a high level. For Falcons quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Pitts' catch radius makes him a safety valve; even if he's covered, he still has a chance to come down with it due to his size and skill at the catch point.

Moving forward, Pitts will be relied upon as Atlanta's go-to option on passing downs, though the team added substantial talent around him, including first-round USC receiver Drake London. For the Falcons to continue their upward trajectory as a franchise, Pitts must establish himself as an elite weapon, uplifting the offense around him.

Smith loves involving his tight ends in the passing game, and with Pitts' ability to line up anywhere from outside to in-line, he should get favorable matchups throughout his second campaign. From there, it's on the Pro Bowler to win his battles and take his game - and team - to the next level.

If he does so, the numbers and accolades will follow.