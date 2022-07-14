Skip to main content

Who's Most Likely Falcons Team MVP?

Which young star tops the list?

Though the Atlanta Falcons endured a tough season offensively in coach Arthur Smith's opening 7-10 campaign, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts still managed to shine.

With top receiver Calvin Ridley playing in just five games, Pitts had to become Atlanta's primary target at just 21 years old, and he rose to the occasion. Posting the second-most yards among rookie tight ends in NFL history, Pitts was one of just six first-year players to earn Pro Bowl nods last season.

With the proverbial arrow only pointing up on Pitts' career trajectory, the former Florida star is poised to turn in another outstanding season in year two. According to NFL.Com, Pitts is Atlanta's most likely non-QB to be the team's most valuable player.

As a rookie, Pitts led the Falcons in targets (110), receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,026). With the dearth of difference-making wide receiver options in ATL in 2022, Pitts could blast those numbers out of the water. He could (should) become the first tight end with 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first two seasons and needs only 955 yards to break Mike Ditka's record at the position through that span (1,980 over his first two campaigns). Yes, the QB situation takes a hit post-Matt Ryan, but with Pitts' size, speed and playmaking ability, he has the talent to be a go-to target against any defense. He needs to be a bigger red-zone threat, however, after netting just one touchdown as a rookie. - NFL.Com's Kevin Patra

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cordarrelle Patterson vs Panthers
Play

RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Falcons' Best or Worst Contract? - PFF

Patterson signed a two-year deal with Atlanta this offseason.

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
2 hours ago
1203650441
Play

Will Falcons RB Damien Williams Make Roster?

How many running backs will Atlanta carry on its 53-man roster?

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
6 hours ago
bnhmmzmb5eekt4ahkptf
Play

New Falcons DT Eddie Goldman: Contract Details Revealed

Did Atlanta overpay the former Chicago Bear?

By Falcon Report Staff21 hours ago
21 hours ago

At 6-6, 246 pounds, the "unicorn" has a special blend of traits and has proven he can produce at a high level. For Falcons quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Pitts' catch radius makes him a safety valve; even if he's covered, he still has a chance to come down with it due to his size and skill at the catch point.

Moving forward, Pitts will be relied upon as Atlanta's go-to option on passing downs, though the team added substantial talent around him, including first-round USC receiver Drake London. For the Falcons to continue their upward trajectory as a franchise, Pitts must establish himself as an elite weapon, uplifting the offense around him.

Smith loves involving his tight ends in the passing game, and with Pitts' ability to line up anywhere from outside to in-line, he should get favorable matchups throughout his second campaign. From there, it's on the Pro Bowler to win his battles and take his game - and team - to the next level. 

If he does so, the numbers and accolades will follow.

Cordarrelle Patterson vs Panthers
News

RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Falcons' Best or Worst Contract? - PFF

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
1203650441
News

Will Falcons RB Damien Williams Make Roster?

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
bnhmmzmb5eekt4ahkptf
News

New Falcons DT Eddie Goldman: Contract Details Revealed

By Falcon Report Staff21 hours ago
Arnold Ebiketie
News

Falcons BREAKING: Arnold Ebiketie Signs Rookie Contract; What's Next?

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
LWBEKCMIKRBJ3AKCRPTRTBWYQU
News

Falcons Trade Idea: Acquire Browns RB?

By Daniel FlickJul 13, 2022
e34dscaz25vsljhdbw7y
News

Falcons UDFA 'Surprise Standout' Could Force His Way to 53-Man Roster

By Daniel FlickJul 13, 2022
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys Defensive Player of the Year
News

2021 NFL Redraft: Falcons Get Dallas Cowboys Defensive Superstar

By Arnav SharmaJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18360203
News

Arnold Ebiketie Prediction: Could Rookie Lead Falcons in Sacks?

By Cole ThompsonJul 12, 2022