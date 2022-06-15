NFL Tight End Rankings: Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Top 5?

Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons is the NFL's 5th-best tight end, according to rankings released this week by Pro Football Focus.

PFF's rankings, which examine the top 15 tight ends in the league, are broken into different tiers. Henry is placed in tier three, falling into the “best of the rest” category.

Says PFF of Pitts:

What Pitts accomplished as a rookie receiver in 2021 was nothing short of remarkable. He turned in an 82.3 receiving grade for the season that ranked sixth among qualifying tight ends for 2021 and third among all rookies at the position in the PFF era. The 6-foot-6, 240–pound specimen also racked up 29 explosive receptions of 15-plus yards, the most by a rookie in the PFF era by 11. He didn’t get to that mark just from shredding linebackers and safeties, either. Going up against cornerbacks on the outside as a rookie, the former Florida Gator tallied a position-leading 14 receptions, 290 yards and six explosive receptions of 15-plus yards. Pitts’ provides rare movement skills at his size to the Falcons' offense. His blocking falls short of expectations, but his pass-catching chops more than make up for it. Pitts finishing as the sixth-most valuable tight end last season backs that up.

Pitts' rookie season was so impressive that he broke Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez's mark for most yards by a tight end in franchise history. In fact, he was the first rookie tight end to record 1,000 receiving yards since Mike Ditka in 1961. Pitts finished the season with the most receiving yards by a Falcons rookie, with 1,026 yards, moving past Julio Jones for the most receiving yards for a rookie in Falcons' history.

As for this upcoming season, Pitts is expected to be the centerpiece of the team's offense. From the quarterback position to wide receiver, to running back, the supporting cast around Pitts is much different than it was a year ago. Calvin Ridley is suspended, Russell Gage signed with the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Davis is now in Baltimore, and the Falcons selected rookie wideout Drake London with the eighth overall pick of the draft. Atlanta also traded for former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards. Despite this only being the 21-year-old tight end's second season, Pitts is expected to lead the way on offense.

Other than Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert, who came in as the 6th ranked tight end, only George Kittle ranked higher, at No. 2 for NFC tight ends. The remaining tier-one tight ends are all in the AFC, which consist of the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Raiders' Darren Waller, and Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews.

The rankings were calculated using a variety of factors, including wins above replacement and PFF’s play-by-play grading system.