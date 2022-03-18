Cleveland Rocks NFL! Deshaun Watson Stuns Hometown Atlanta Falcons, Picks Browns Trade
The Atlanta Falcons began as a surprise team in pursuit of Deshaun Watson. Now, they are the ones who are surprised.
Josina Anderson of CBS reported that the Falcons' brass and Watson we’re closing in on a deal.
She wasn’t alone in reporting that.
She’s now not alone in being wrong, as Watson is choosing the Cleveland Browns as he trade destination out of Houston.
The Falcons were a bit late to the party, but they had been moving quickly on Watson. After he was cleared of all criminal charges, the trade heated back up and Atlanta did not waste time.
On Wednesday, Watson met with the Falcons and the front office made sure to make an impression on the hometown quarterback. Watson hails from Gainesville, Ga., 15 minutes from Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch.
If Watson had been traded to Atlanta, the Falcons would’ve have to do some more work to put weapons around him. Calvin Ridley will miss the upcoming season due to a suspension while Russell Gage will be in Tampa Bay. The Falcons will feature Kyle Pitts and maybe Cordarrelle Patterson but could use some more help.
It will also be interesting to see what the Houston Texans will require as a return.
Oh, and what of Matt Ryan? Atlanta was going to have to find a trade partner for Ryan. But no more.
Atlanta felt like it was doing whatever it could to make sure the Falcons landed their next star under center. But Cleveland, apparently, did more.