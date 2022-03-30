Colts' Jim Irsay on Matt Ryan Trade from Falcons: 'Grateful To The Football Gods'

The Indianapolis Colts' owner is quite pleased with his their acquisition at quarterback.

Sometimes, it just all works out the way a team wants it.

The Indianapolis Colts decided to send Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders before they knew who his replacement would be. Indianapolis sat back and watched all of the drama surrounding Deshaun Watson play out.

Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns and the Colts quickly reached out to the Atlanta Falcons to explore their next option. The Falcons sent Matt Ryan to the Colts going them yet another veteran option under center.

In a recent conversation with The Athletic, Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke highly of Ryan.

'Extremely grateful to the football Gods, so to speak, (regarding) where we were compared to where we are," Irsay said.

Where they are is coming off a 9-8 season and a Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that cost the a shot in the postseason. Ryan will mark the fifth consecutive year where the Colts plan to start a veteran under center. after the move was made, Ryan explained that this was the only place he wanted to be.

Irsay also comments on where they were. This was Wentz just a short time ago. It is clear in his comments that Irsay as not high on Wentz and wanted to make a chance.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

"It's just, for us, it was just, it was something that we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious," Irsay said.

After Atlanta sent Ryan to Indy, it quickly signed Marcus Mariota in free agency on a two-year deal. At this point, many teams are beginning to figure out their quarterback situation. For Irsay and the Colts, this seems to be the perfect match.