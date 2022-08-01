Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Grady Jarrett Shines, Deion Jones Update Provided

The Atlanta Falcons are back on the field today to start the second week of training camp.

The Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp well underway, the Falcons face several questions, but have a month and a half to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note on offense from the fifth day of camp, the Falcons' first with pads ...

DEFENSIVE LINE DOMINATES

With Atlanta trying out different combinations at left guard and center, there were sure to be rough patches as pads came on. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett took it to another level, dominating the interior offensive line all day.

Jarrett was consistently in the backfield disrupting running lanes, with his quickness and nuance off the ball proving too much for the Falcons' new group inside. Beyond Jarrett dominating as the team has grown to expect, Monday was a solid day for rookie outside linebackers Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone.

Ebiketie proved he can hold up against the run, while Malone has shown his 240-pound frame carries more physicality than expected. Jordan Brailford also had a strong day, recording a sack on Ridder in the team portion of the practice. While it was just day one in pads, the early advantage is heavily in favor of the defense.

DEION JONES UNLIKELY TO BE CUT

One of the biggest storylines of the Falcons' offseason has been what the team is going to do with linebacker Deion Jones. One way or another, the 27-year-old Jones has seemed to be on his way out for the last several months.

According to The Athletic, one pathway - Atlanta releasing Jones - is off the table. If the Falcons were to cut Jones, they'd take on $20 million in dead cap with only $4 million in savings. The report also stated that the Falcons have tried to trade Jones, but to no avail thus far.

Jones, currently on the PUP list, hasn't participated in Atlanta's offseason program to any extent as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen and Nick Kwiatkoski have seen the majority of first-team reps in Jones' place.

SECONDARY CONTINUES STRONG RUN OF FORM

Entering the 2022 season, the Falcons' secondary was a noted strength. Five practices in to training camp, that belief has been nothing but confirmed.

Balancing between first and second team reps, second-year pro Darren Hall has turned in consecutive standout performances. He's been sticky in coverage and has proven he can make plays on the ball. Hall is fighting with Mike Ford to be Atlanta's No. 4 corner and primary backup across the board.

As a unit, the Falcons' defensive backs have allowed little separation, with different players stepping up. Atlanta knew A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward would be excellent, but Hall and fellow second-year player Richie Grant look to have taken the next step, as has third-year safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Atlanta's offense and defense have traded dominating days throughout camp, but day one in pads was a clear win for defensive coordinator Dean Pees and company, stemming from strong performances out of all three levels of his unit.